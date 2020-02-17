Olivia DeArment, daughter of Dr. Damon DeArment and Dr. Nancy Bollinger DeArment, has been named to the Dean’s List at Penn State University for the fall 2019 semester. Olivia is a marketing major in the Smeal School of Business.
Natalie DeArment, daughter of Dr. Damon DeArment and Dr. Nancy Bollinger DeArment, has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of South Carolina for the fall 2019 semester. Natalie is a journalism major with a focus in health professions.
Kyle Holliday of Stephens City, who is majoring in cybersecurity, was named to the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University for the fall 2019 semester.
Ben Stange, a student at Sherando High School, has been selected to the Ambassador Leadership Program by the National Society of High School Scholars. He was selected out of hundreds of applicants for demonstrating strong academic achievement and a commitment to community service.
