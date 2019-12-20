The following student poems were selected by the Apple Valley Reading Council.

Halloween

Happy

And

Lovely

Late night holiday

On

Which

Everyone

Eats

Numerous delicious treats.

Charlotte Austin

Armel Elementary School

Grade 4

Winchester Star

Wowing

Inspiring

News

Champions

Heroes

Excellent

Super

Tempting

Exquisite

Rejoice

Stars

Terrific

Amazing

Reasonable

Grayson Phillips

Grade 5

Red Bud Run Elementary

I am Winter

I am cold hearted,

I am Christmas,

I am around the corner,

I am warm blankets,

I am awesome

I am Winter

Sawyer Speet

Grade 6

Frederick County Middle School

“Turkeys”

Tradition will always be important

Until the day I die.

Roast turkey is very good.

Keep it in your freezer.

Eat it.

You will be full!

So yummy.

Savannah Lee

Bass-Hoover Elementary

Grade 1

As if your eyes were constellations, I stared into the abyss of stars and wished upon each glimmer and shine as they told a story, one by one. Flashing through the memories. Time freezing as the layers of secretion fell from those orbs, the orbs that held such empowered beauty. You wouldn't think something so perfect would react this way, but throughout the years, pain was added— from the manipulative thoughts of your mind, from the media that just didn't understand you. The excruciating feeling of your organs failing you, just as the others around you have.

Kaylee Smith

Grade 8

Aylor Middle School

I love how the white

Summer blossoms drift like

Summer snow against the back

Screen door.

 Emma Russell

5th Grade

Middletown Elementary School

Freedom

Give us all FREEdom

as we all pray.

It's only a

few

moments

away.

We'll change from hate to love

everyday,

from crows to doves and

hate to love

we'll wait for the day!

Kimberly Andrade-Argueta

Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary

4th grade

Paradise in Battle

The sounds of chaos are drowned out,

By the hum of paradise,

Instead of lying on blood-stained Earth,

I know lay in bed draped with flowers,

The screams and cries of battle

Are now replaced by the chirping of birds,

The humidity of thousands now only a sweet breeze,

The stench of countless sacrifices long gone,

The scent of lemons and cupcakes hang in the air,

I’m in a land so far away that no man can ever come from it,

Yet it took me only a few breathtaking moments to get here,

Literally, breathtaking,

I had completely lost myself in the skills of fighting,

And yet I found myself again in a magnificent place,

The pressure of leading a battalion now vaporized,

The aches and bruises only a recent massage,

I can finally rest,

Surrounded by a land where no worry exists,

I know they mourn me,

But if only they knew what a wonder this truly is,

Who knew how peaceful death could be?

Maryam Aamer

Grade 7

Admiral Byrd Middle School

Fall is Here!

Bright, colorful leaves

floating down to the ground.

Fall is here!

Big, orange pumpkins

waiting to be picked.

Fall is here!

Birds migrating south

and singing.

Fall is here!

A bonfire’s smoky,

woodsy smell.

Fall is here!

Turkey’s gobbling

as they run through the forest.

Fall is here!

Cassandra Arellano

Frederick Douglass Elementary School

4th grade

Unexpected Treasure

A brown ball of fur,

Appeared on a Facebook blur.

Created an instant connection, unspoken and so pure.

Abandoned in a dumpster

In a far away land,

We soon came to understand,

That such a soulless act,

Would in effect make our family intact.

Who could have ever foreseen,

That would soon be apart of our daily scene?

A puppy when we first met,

We loved from the start and our minds were set.

She speaks with her eyes;

Noble, generous, and a kind surprise.

Golden sweetness, energetic and loyalty defined,

Just for us, she was designed.

Daily joy, our lives complete,

Our Molly became the definition of love at your feet.

Katie Hays

John Handley High School

Grade 12

OLD TOWN

Sun setting from a beautiful day,

People and kids coming to play.

After a long day driving in their cars,

They enjoy dancing under the stars.

The light on the trees brightens the place,

So many people have a smile on their face.

So many places to go eat,

At OLD TOWN my heart is complete.

Sadie Bailey

School: Daniel Morgan Intermediate School

5th Grade

My Best Friend

Brianna is my best friend.

She is caring, kind, and really helpful.

When somebody gets bullied,

she defends them!

Been friends since 2nd grade.

Now we are in forth!

Friends - 3 years now.

Jacqueline Portillo

Garland R. Quarles Elementary School

Grade 4

Solitary Space Time Continuum

Spiraling,

Out of control

Into the center of the universe.

Passing by stars

Floating through space

In a spiral motion

As gravity pulls me in.

A break in the rotation

Dark matter works it’s

Sinister sorcery

Flowing throughout the milky way

Pulled into the unknown,

So far out

Light from the sun does not reach.

Stuck,

Trapped by matter

In the outskirts of the universe.

All alone,

In the company of the slight light from the stars

A place of peace and solitude

An escape from reality.

Spirialing,

Throughout the galaxy

In a dream

To leave the current.

Mia Dansie

James Wood High School

11th Grade

Happiness

There is this strange feeling that I have sometimes

It's like love, comfort, and joy combined

When I have this feeling all is well

And when I have this feeling I know my life will excel

I know others have this feeling too

But, I mostly have this feeling when I’m around you!

Maci Wrenn

4th Grade

Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School

Some might think science is boring.

Cause they think it’s not useful in life.

In fact, science is the thing that helped humans create things that you use on a daily basis.

Examples include phones, laptops, tablets, drones, lights, your house, etc.

None of those examples I listed would be able to be built without science.

The cool thing about science is that it tells us how our world and beyond works.

In the world, there are many things science can explain.

Fun fact: fun facts are usually science-related.

In the end, some might think science is still useless but some people after reading this might think about science differently.

Come to think of it, writing this made me like science even more.

Ivan Dong

Daniel Morgan Middle School

8th grade

Haiku from Autumn-Themed Music

Autumn winds roaring

Massive cheers at football games

Weather getting cold

Gabe Stitcher

Evendale Elementary School

Grade 5

The Four Seasons

The bells are ringing

The sun is bright

In the warm spring air

In the early morning the sun is already up

In the midafternoon you drink cold lemonade

In the hot summer sun

The leaves are turning colors and falling off trees

After you rake the leaves you jump in them having lots of fun

In cool fall air

You play in the fluffy white snow

You have some hot chocolate with marshmallows melting in it

In the cold winter air

And those are the four seasons

Adilyn, Sophia, and Janiya

Evendale Elementary

Grade 4

