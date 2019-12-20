The following student poems were selected by the Apple Valley Reading Council.
Halloween
Happy
And
Lovely
Late night holiday
On
Which
Everyone
Eats
Numerous delicious treats.
Charlotte Austin
Armel Elementary School
Grade 4
Winchester Star
Wowing
Inspiring
News
Champions
Heroes
Excellent
Super
Tempting
Exquisite
Rejoice
Stars
Terrific
Amazing
Reasonable
Grayson Phillips
Grade 5
Red Bud Run Elementary
I am Winter
I am cold hearted,
I am Christmas,
I am around the corner,
I am warm blankets,
I am awesome
I am Winter
Sawyer Speet
Grade 6
Frederick County Middle School
“Turkeys”
Tradition will always be important
Until the day I die.
Roast turkey is very good.
Keep it in your freezer.
Eat it.
You will be full!
So yummy.
Savannah Lee
Bass-Hoover Elementary
Grade 1
As if your eyes were constellations, I stared into the abyss of stars and wished upon each glimmer and shine as they told a story, one by one. Flashing through the memories. Time freezing as the layers of secretion fell from those orbs, the orbs that held such empowered beauty. You wouldn't think something so perfect would react this way, but throughout the years, pain was added— from the manipulative thoughts of your mind, from the media that just didn't understand you. The excruciating feeling of your organs failing you, just as the others around you have.
Kaylee Smith
Grade 8
Aylor Middle School
I love how the white
Summer blossoms drift like
Summer snow against the back
Screen door.
Emma Russell
5th Grade
Middletown Elementary School
Freedom
Give us all FREEdom
as we all pray.
It's only a
few
moments
away.
We'll change from hate to love
everyday,
from crows to doves and
hate to love
we'll wait for the day!
Kimberly Andrade-Argueta
Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary
4th grade
Paradise in Battle
The sounds of chaos are drowned out,
By the hum of paradise,
Instead of lying on blood-stained Earth,
I know lay in bed draped with flowers,
The screams and cries of battle
Are now replaced by the chirping of birds,
The humidity of thousands now only a sweet breeze,
The stench of countless sacrifices long gone,
The scent of lemons and cupcakes hang in the air,
I’m in a land so far away that no man can ever come from it,
Yet it took me only a few breathtaking moments to get here,
Literally, breathtaking,
I had completely lost myself in the skills of fighting,
And yet I found myself again in a magnificent place,
The pressure of leading a battalion now vaporized,
The aches and bruises only a recent massage,
I can finally rest,
Surrounded by a land where no worry exists,
I know they mourn me,
But if only they knew what a wonder this truly is,
Who knew how peaceful death could be?
Maryam Aamer
Grade 7
Admiral Byrd Middle School
Fall is Here!
Bright, colorful leaves
floating down to the ground.
Fall is here!
Big, orange pumpkins
waiting to be picked.
Fall is here!
Birds migrating south
and singing.
Fall is here!
A bonfire’s smoky,
woodsy smell.
Fall is here!
Turkey’s gobbling
as they run through the forest.
Fall is here!
Cassandra Arellano
Frederick Douglass Elementary School
4th grade
Unexpected Treasure
A brown ball of fur,
Appeared on a Facebook blur.
Created an instant connection, unspoken and so pure.
Abandoned in a dumpster
In a far away land,
We soon came to understand,
That such a soulless act,
Would in effect make our family intact.
Who could have ever foreseen,
That would soon be apart of our daily scene?
A puppy when we first met,
We loved from the start and our minds were set.
She speaks with her eyes;
Noble, generous, and a kind surprise.
Golden sweetness, energetic and loyalty defined,
Just for us, she was designed.
Daily joy, our lives complete,
Our Molly became the definition of love at your feet.
Katie Hays
John Handley High School
Grade 12
OLD TOWN
Sun setting from a beautiful day,
People and kids coming to play.
After a long day driving in their cars,
They enjoy dancing under the stars.
The light on the trees brightens the place,
So many people have a smile on their face.
So many places to go eat,
At OLD TOWN my heart is complete.
Sadie Bailey
School: Daniel Morgan Intermediate School
5th Grade
My Best Friend
Brianna is my best friend.
She is caring, kind, and really helpful.
When somebody gets bullied,
she defends them!
Been friends since 2nd grade.
Now we are in forth!
Friends - 3 years now.
Jacqueline Portillo
Garland R. Quarles Elementary School
Grade 4
Solitary Space Time Continuum
Spiraling,
Out of control
Into the center of the universe.
Passing by stars
Floating through space
In a spiral motion
As gravity pulls me in.
A break in the rotation
Dark matter works it’s
Sinister sorcery
Flowing throughout the milky way
Pulled into the unknown,
So far out
Light from the sun does not reach.
Stuck,
Trapped by matter
In the outskirts of the universe.
All alone,
In the company of the slight light from the stars
A place of peace and solitude
An escape from reality.
Spirialing,
Throughout the galaxy
In a dream
To leave the current.
Mia Dansie
James Wood High School
11th Grade
Happiness
There is this strange feeling that I have sometimes
It's like love, comfort, and joy combined
When I have this feeling all is well
And when I have this feeling I know my life will excel
I know others have this feeling too
But, I mostly have this feeling when I’m around you!
Maci Wrenn
4th Grade
Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School
Some might think science is boring.
Cause they think it’s not useful in life.
In fact, science is the thing that helped humans create things that you use on a daily basis.
Examples include phones, laptops, tablets, drones, lights, your house, etc.
None of those examples I listed would be able to be built without science.
The cool thing about science is that it tells us how our world and beyond works.
In the world, there are many things science can explain.
Fun fact: fun facts are usually science-related.
In the end, some might think science is still useless but some people after reading this might think about science differently.
Come to think of it, writing this made me like science even more.
Ivan Dong
Daniel Morgan Middle School
8th grade
Haiku from Autumn-Themed Music
Autumn winds roaring
Massive cheers at football games
Weather getting cold
Gabe Stitcher
Evendale Elementary School
Grade 5
The Four Seasons
The bells are ringing
The sun is bright
In the warm spring air
In the early morning the sun is already up
In the midafternoon you drink cold lemonade
In the hot summer sun
The leaves are turning colors and falling off trees
After you rake the leaves you jump in them having lots of fun
In cool fall air
You play in the fluffy white snow
You have some hot chocolate with marshmallows melting in it
In the cold winter air
And those are the four seasons
Adilyn, Sophia, and Janiya
Evendale Elementary
Grade 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.