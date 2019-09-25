BERRYVILLE — Clarke County High School student Olivia Pitts, 16, has been appointed as the student representative to the Clarke County School Board after the board went without one last year.
The board unanimously approved Olivia’s appointment during a business meeting on Monday night. Only one other student applied for the position, said Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
No student representative was appointed to the board last year, because no one applied, Bishop added.
Olivia’s appointment comes a month after she spoke against a new cellphone policy being implemented at Clarke County High School. The policy states students have to keep their cellphones in a locked box or in a backpack away from their desks. Citing safety concerns in case of an emergency, Olivia asked the board to revise the policy after gathering 70 signatures on a petition. Board members opted to not revisit the policy.
Following the Olivia’s appointment, School Board member Jonathan Turkel said he thought she would make a good student representative.
“Here she is telling us what we didn’t necessarily want to hear,” Turkel said about her stance on the new cellphone policy. “I think that’s something that we could use as a candid voice of the student body.”
In attendance Monday night were School Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith, Vice Chairman Jonathan Turkel and members Katie Kerr-Hobert, Zara Ryan and Charles “Chip” Schutte. Superintendent Chuck Bishop was in attendance as well.
