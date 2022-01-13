CROSS JUNCTION — An 18-year-old student received superficial wounds after being stabbed at Timber Ridge School around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7, according to police.
Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman, said in an email on Thursday that the 18-year-old refused medical treatment. The suspect, a 17-year-old student, was arrested and charged with felonious assault.
Gosnell said the motive for the attack was unclear, and the boys accused each other of starting the fight. The suspect was sent to the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
The school, at 1463 New Hope Road, opened in 1971. It educates behaviorally or emotionally disturbed boys and young men between 10 and 21 years old, according to its website.
Students are primarily referred to the school through the state Department of Education, the Department of Juvenile Justice and the Department of Social Services. Approximately 40 students attend the school.
Derrick Unger, Timber Ridge CEO, didn't return calls on Thursday afternoon.
