MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A student was struck by vehicle while crossing a road to board a school bus in Berkeley County, W.Va., on Tuesday morning.
Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ron Stephens said in a statement that the incident occurred near Inwood, W.Va., on Route 51 (Middleway Pike).
“The student was conscious, accompanied by parents and was transported by ambulance to the hospital for additional evaluation and examination,” Stephens said.
Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon shared that West Virginia State Police is investigating the incident. He said that early indications are that the school bus lights were yellow, not red, when the student stepped off to cross the road.
He said the driver of the vehicle was the first to call 911.
