WINCHESTER — Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School students had a lot to celebrate Tuesday.
Not only was it the last day of the school year, which was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, students also celebrated the creation of a butterfly garden they helped bring to life in front of their school.
“What better way to close out what has been an amazing year,” Apple Pie Ridge Principal Megan Dodd told students during a dedication ceremony for the new butterfly garden. “It’s been a different kind of year. It’s been a hard year, but it’s been a good year, so what better way to close out than to dedicate this space and for you to be a part of it.”
Throughout the project, students focused on how a small act such as creating a butterfly garden could have a big impact on the environment. They also asked themselves as they worked on the garden, “What do you do with an idea?,” based on a children’s book by Kobi Yamada.
The garden contains a variety of plants including milkweed and a butterfly bush, which should continue growing. Second-grade students studied which plants to place in the garden, finding out which ones are native to Virginia and best attract butterflies.
The garden also has bars of soap and compact discs to deter critters from disturbing the space, particularly deer.
Kindergarten students helped raise the butterflies that were released Tuesday into the garden. Once the butterflies flew off, students danced around in joy in the new space.
The garden has five plots with two on opposite sides and one in the middle. Third-grade students designed the garden and voted among several top options on which plan they liked best.
Third-grade students also dug holes for the garden plots and placed the soil and mulch. Second-graders got to place and label the plants in the garden.
“My guess is that over the years we will add even more to this garden,” Dodd said.
Third-grader Audrey Ritenour, 9, said the gardening project taught her that butterflies are good for pollinating flowers, fruits and vegetables.
“I learned how important butterflies are and what type of soil [is] good for the plants,” she said.
Dodd added that the project was a great opportunity for students to apply their math and reading skills while also learning how to collaborate and work with others.
Third-grader Mason Klutz, 8, said he had a lot of fun working on the project. He particularly enjoyed digging the holes for the plots and putting in the soil.
He said it feels good to have helped create something that will stay at the school for years to come.
Planting and developing the new outdoor space cost the school nothing, Dodd said, thanks to donations from James Wood High School’s FFA and South Riding Nursery.
