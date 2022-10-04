WINCHESTER — Eighteen children are in Winchester Public Schools' first prekindergarten classroom for 3 year olds.
The pilot program is being funded for the 2022-23 school year by the Virginia Preschool Initiative and the John & Janice Wyatt Foundation (J2W Foundation).
The Fairfax-based foundation, which aims to level the educational playing field for socially and economically disadvantaged children, is providing about 43%, or roughly $60,000, to help pay for the teacher, teaching assistant, classroom supplies and transportation costs.
The classroom is located at John Kerr Elementary School, but it is open to children from all WPS attendance zones.
WPS already has eight prekindergarten classrooms for 4 year olds.
On Monday morning, John Wyatt was there to observe the classroom, along with foundation Executive Director Matthew Peterson.
Wyatt said one year of prekindergarten may not be sufficient to prepare youngsters for kindergarten. The foundation also is helping fund similar 3-year-old classrooms in Dorchester County, Maryland. "The kids have responded so well," Wyatt said.
In the cheerful WPS classroom, which has cubbies for coats and backpacks and walls decorated with the letters of the alphabet and numbers, teacher Emilie Jung and teaching assistant Jasmine Banks focus on the social and emotional learning of each student as well as their fine and gross motor skills, in addition to accessing their academic readiness.
Do they know their shapes? Can they count to 10? Do they know how to walk in a line? Can they use a pair of scissors?
"We get them used to the routines of how to be in school," Jung explained as the students sat around tables eating. "Like how to take turns in a conversation."
The students who have been in the class since the beginning of the school year contentedly ate their lunch while anxiously awaiting a birthday celebration for one of their classmates. One student who is new to the class was a little tearful, so Jung spent time with her in a "calming corner." The child eventually rejoined her table. "Are you feeling better?" one of her classmates asked. She nodded that she was.
Students in the class arrive at staggered times — Wave 1 arrives at approximately 7:15 a.m. and is dismissed at 1:50 p.m., while Wave 2 arrives at 8:10 a.m. and leaves at 2:50 p.m.
Breakfast is available to the students. There's a "morning meeting" where the children sing songs, among other things. There's also "choice time," recess, snack time, nap time and "specials" such as art, gym and going to the library. Before lunch on Monday, the students took part in an interactive reading activity that involved a large touchscreen at the front of the classroom. "Lots of different animals swim. Do you swim too?" a voice asked.
Students in the class were enrolled by their parents after meeting VPI or local criteria. Students do not need to be toilet trained for the 3-year-old class, but they need to be for the 4-year-old class.
WPS Public Information Officer Maggie McCampbell Lien said the inaugural 3-year-old class filled up quickly. Division officials will evaluate whether the pilot classroom continues in the 2023-24 school year.
"In a perfect world," Peterson said, WPS would have a 3-year-old classroom in each of its four elementary schools.
The foundation also is funding a "quality coach" for the division who visits local day care facilities to help ensure those students are getting prepared for kindergarten as well.
For more information, visit wps.k12.va.us.
