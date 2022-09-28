WINCHESTER — Students at Handley High School participated in a walkout Tuesday afternoon to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes that would roll back transgender rights for students in Virginia's public schools.
About 200 students filed down the front steps of the school for a protest sanctioned by Winchester Public Schools but coordinated by students who oppose the new guidelines.
The protest was part of walkouts held statewide by student activists on Tuesday.
"We want people to know students in Virginia are not okay with this policy," said Axel Vega-Mancinas, a Handley student who helped organize the walkout. "And it was important to have it today because it feels more powerful when so many other schools are having walkouts."
Locally, in addition to Handley's walkout, about 50 students at Sherando High School in Frederick County held a peaceful 45-minute demonstration, according to interim Superintendent John Lamanna.
The Youngkin administration's guidance on transgender policy, which was released Sept. 16, would require parental permission for students to change their name or the gender they identify with when in school. Students would only be able to access school facilities, such as bathrooms or locker rooms, that match their "biological sex," according to the model policy released by the Virginia Department of Education. There is a 30-day public comment period before the revised and more restrictive guidelines take effect, pending approval from the state superintendent.
At Handley, students who took part in the walkout held signs or were draped in flags.
"These are policies that throw away our ability to have a safe school community. They affect a lot of different student groups, and they attack queer students in general. We are not in favor of the transgender model policy. We are not a political agenda," said Handley senior Juliette Schaefer, one of the walkout's organizers.
Walkouts coordinated by the Pride Liberation Project, a student-led LGBTQ advocacy group, took place Tuesday at more than 90 schools in Virginia. Schaefer and Vega-Mancinas were able to coordinate the walkout with approval from Winchester Public Schools, and they were assisted by the Pride Liberation Project.
"Student voice and empowerment are foundational values for Winchester Public Schools. I am proud of our students for how they organized the walkout, coordinated with school administration and facilitated the entire process in an orderly and respectful manner," WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum wrote in a statement.
The revisions proposed by Youngkin reverse a state order established during former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's tenure. That order mandated that transgender students be allowed access to school facilities that match their gender identity. It also required teachers to use the preferred pronouns of students.
In August of 2021, Winchester Public Schools' seven-member school board voted unanimously to protect the rights of transgender students.
"Our vision statement is very clear," Van Heukelum said at that time. "We aspire to be an inclusive community that empowers all students to thrive. All means all."
"Governor Youngkin wants to advance a political agenda, and the policies are inherently dangerous to students. The newly proposed policies will take away the 2021 policy that allowed students to thrive," said Vega-Mancinas.
Defenders of the Youngkin model policies say the proposed changes give greater respect to the role of parents in their children's lives, The Associated Press reported.
Winchester Public Schools' Public Information Officer Maggie Lien said the school division is currently reviewing the Youngkin administration's model policy with respect to the district's current policy. Public school districts in Virginia would be expected to carry out the guidelines if they are approved following the expiration of the public comment period.
