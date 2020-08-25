STEPHENS CITY — At Sherando High School football games and graduation ceremonies, a white man dressed as a Native American warrior makes appearances riding a horse. He wears black, white and red face paint, a traditional headdress and carries a spear.
For some members of the school community, this depiction of a Native American evokes pride and perseverance. For others, it is racist and offensive.
"I never thought that it was OK," said Rory Lamb, 15, a Sherando sophomore. "I think that's a prime example of cultural appropriation."
Cultural appropriation is defined by the Cambridge Dictionary as "the act of taking or using things from a culture that is not your own, especially without showing that you understand or respect this culture."
Last week, Rory and about a dozen Sherando students launched a Change.org online petition seeking to change Sherando's mascot. As of Monday the petition had nearly 1,200 signatures.
"Sherando’s Warrior mascot mocks Native Americans and implicitly condones racial prejudice and discrimination against Native people," the petition states. It also encourages "a violent and racist image" of Native Americans, the petition adds.
The petition was created following the recent renaming of the Washington Redskins football team to the Washington Football Team and nationwide protests against systemic racism.
"Especially considering the Washington Redskins are currently changing their brand, I felt that there was a good chance we could get somewhere with this," Rory said.
A counter petition to keep the mascot has also been started started on Change.org. It had more than 1,600 signatures as of Monday. It simply states, "Nobody made the Sherando Warrior mascot with malicious intent towards Native Americans, this isn’t political it’s common sense. Sign this petition to show your support against the other petition made."
Sherando's warrior mascot and the accompanying Native American imagery was chosen by about 1,200 future Sherando students before the school opened in 1993.
Steve Edwards, coordinator of policy and communications for Frederick County Public Schools, said on Monday that "there are clearly different opinions on the matter."
Edwards added that the petitions have not been presented to Sherando Principal John Nelson, who is focused on safely reopening schools for partial in-person learning on Sept. 8 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2016, Sherando started an initiative to teach students about local Native American history following complaints from Native Americans to the Frederick County School Board about the mascot, Frederick Superintendent David Sovine and Edwards noted in a June 5 interview with The Winchester Star about equity.
“To that school and that school community, the warrior mascot is a positive thing, a positive attribute to be strong and persevere," Edwards said in the June 5 interview.
But Rory and Kaitlyn Herdé, 17, another organizer of the petition against the warrior mascot, said they are not aware of Native American history being taught on a school-wide scale as long as they have attended Sherando. Organizers of their petition plan to present it to the School Board.
Jacob Lewis, who graduated from Sherando in 2017, told The Star he was president of the school's history club during the 2016-17 school year. In that position, he and other club members were tasked by school administrators to research the history of local Native Americans.
Ideally, Lewis wanted to create a report based on the club's research that could be used by history teachers to share at the end of the school year in their classrooms, but that never came to fruition, he said.
"The mission we were given by the school was kind of nonspecific," Lewis said, adding that school officials did not provide much guidance or resources to help students pursue the initiative.
The history club also did not continue after Lewis graduated in 2017, he said.
While Lewis did not want to share his opinion on the mascot, he said he's noticed more contention among students about the matter than when he attended Sherando.
Kaitlyn and Rory said they have been called "snowflakes" by other students on social media for their efforts to change the mascot. Kaitlyn also said she was called "stupid."
"Based on the backlash that we have received on a personal level, we wanted to show the School Board that not bringing attention to what the warrior mascot means and not having students properly informed on not even just this mascot but on racial injustice and racial sensitivity that they are condoning, you know unintentionally, they're condoning racial exclusion, the cyberbullying I have personally received from people who are against my petition," Kaitlyn said.
On Monday, School Board Chairman Jay Foreman said changing the mascot would be best addressed at the school level and not by the School Board.
"I believe discussion regarding the school's mascot presents an opportunity to teach lessons regarding the region's history as well as the importance of reflection, discussion and understanding," Foreman said.
(23) comments
Okay, so a couple of Kids see that the mascot is offensive. Some older folks in the community think it is a bunch of whiny kids and to leave it alone. Funny that is how we have handled racism for over a century. Ignore it and they will go away. I am definitely not saying these kids are right. If fact, I don't agree with them at all. But the only way to settle this is to have an open line of communication. Research the topic, invite the very people you think are being offended to share their views (I think that has been done before but before these kids time). A couple of non-native Americans are offended for what they think the Native Americans should be offended for. Settle it on Common Ground with facts. Or they will grow up with other issues and think the only way to resolve things that offend them is by destroying property. Give an ear, educate them and reach common ground.
I would think the school system and board have much more important things to deal with at this time with attempts being made to get the students back in school safely, etc. My two nieces attended and graduated from Sherando. My husbnd and I were able to attend one of the home games and the warrior was there. Really, it is simply a school spirit thing and he gets the crowd "pumped" for a victory. What in the world is wrong with this!!!! I guess you just can't teach stupid!!!.
So what was more important 3 years ago when this was first asked? Is your argument to everything "what about something else?"
@Bryan.the.nuri That’s not it. We get that you and people who think like you find that the ‘easiest’ thing to do is just say who cares, let the overly sensitive pansies of today have their way. and i understand where you are coming from and the people protesting. everything can be taken offense to if you try hard enough. and im not bashing you for how you believe, im just trying to make you think for a second... maybe see things someone else’s way, after all, thats what debating is for. If you give a mouse a cookie.... it’s going to want a glass of milk (notice how i used the word it instead of he or she so as not to offend anyone, silly i know) where will this end? if we keep pandering to people who want to just be a part of something to change like the famous protesting for black, women, and gay rights in our country’s past, it will eventually lead to the loss of our freedom of speech which so many of the people of this country’s ancestors fought and gave their lives for (black and white). As my husband always quotes, who is currently deployed in our armed services to protect that freedom, All that is required for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing. This is not a protest for something important and life-changing and morally right as black, women, or gay rights.. this is the protest of free speech. Really think about where doing nothing will get us.
So are you arguing that I am ambivalent about this?
Here's the thing, if you change it now.....give it 2-3 years and something else will be offensive and require changing. This is a demographic you will never ever make happy no matter what you do
The Sherando Warrior is a proud tradition in the Stephens City Community. It never has been a negative connotation. It is an honorable mascot and celebrates the Native American Indians who were a part of the Shenandoah Valley. History is history - with all its rich heritage. Sherando High School has honored that heritage since its opening in 1993.
Since 1993... This isn't a centuries old tradition handed down by the generations. It's a mascot and it can be changed. Not a big deal.
What about the people being offended at changing the mascot? Do they count too? As others have said, I agree that this is a tribute to American Natives, not insulting or it would have been removed long ago. I have seen the horse and Indian ride out during a football game at Sherando and it was very cool to see it person! Leave it be
How critical is this mascot to the lives of the people it represents versus the people it misrepresents?
Who promised us when we were born that we would never be offended in our lifetime?
Bryan did.
Calling your team mascot a "warrior", which by definition means:
war•rior wôr′ē-ər, wŏr′-►
One who is engaged in or experienced in battle.
One who is engaged aggressively or energetically in an activity, cause, or conflict.
A soldier; a man engaged in warfare; specifically, one devoted to a military life; in an especially honorable sense, a brave or veteran soldier.
If anything, adopting the Native American in their warrior attire is a TRIBUTE, not an insult! They don't have the mascot do demeaning, insulting acts, he charges on to the field while riding a horse just as they did in their heyday! These petulant, insulated, and weak-minded children have no idea what they are protesting.
There goes WARRIOR drive! Can't Train Stupid.....Geez
The mascot celebrates the warrior inside each of us. It is not a negative, it is positive.
If your most pressing issue is worrying about this? I'd say you've got too much time on your hands. How many Native Americans have been upset by this? Very similar to the Washington Redskins "non" issue, i.e. the vast majority of Native Americans had NO problems with the name. And, yes, white children, you are snowflakes. There are many, MANY more pressing issues to which you could apply your efforts...
How many Plains Indians are indigenous to Virginia?
Here we go again. Where does it end?
Welcome to America, the United States of the Offended. smh. This is what happens when the WAY OVERLY SENSITIVE folks get together.[sad]
the 'way overly sensitive folks" - our kids.
"welcome to america, the United States of the Offended" some delicious irony right there, conservative. you okay? are you offended that some students would like to change their school's mascot? lol.
Could care less if they want to change it. But being offended by the word "Warrior"?? I'd say those who were offended will never make it in the real world.
SMH SMH SMH SAD! it is what it is! SAD! smh smh,
I hate change, change = bad, smdh!
Never. What will happen is they'll get this, move to the next thing, and just keep going and going and going crying consistently about something...anything... they can find to be offended by.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.