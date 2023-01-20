WINCHESTER — In 2015, the family of Vivian Christy Sansoni created a scholarship in her memory to the Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy (SCAA).
Vivian was a youth actress, singer, dancer and musician, and the arts provided a wonderful outlet for her creativity to thrive, according to a media release from Shenandoah University.
“The award created in her name provides assistance to young performers when financial need prohibits exploration of their talent and creativity,” the release states. “Those selected this fall are receiving free arts instruction through the scholarship.”
To be eligible for these scholarships, students must reside within Winchester city limits and have a financial constraint that would not otherwise allow them to be a student at the SCAA. The intent of this award is to offer a student the chance to experience the sense of belonging, excitement and learning that the arts can offer, according to the release. “Vivian found self-expression in the arts and her family wants to offer this opportunity to others,” the release states.
“Every year, we see Vivian’s spirit remain alive through the young talents that are thriving at the Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy,” said Vivian’s father, Brian Sansoni. “The Vivian Christy Sansoni Award offers deserving students wonderful opportunities to learn, grow and enhance their creative abilities that can in turn inspire others for years to come.”
In late spring through early fall each year, the SCAA seeks scholarship nominations from teachers, community members, church leaders and youth mentors in Winchester. All are welcome to nominate a young person for the award.
Students who have received funds this year are:
Romari Flores Tolentino, grade 6 — flute lessons
Eduardo Antonino Lopez, grade 8 — guitar lessons
Juana Valentino Garcia, grade 5 — choir
Mercedes Erickson, grade 6 — saxophone lessons
Mateo Ramey, grade 7 — guitar lessons
Noelle Delgado Urbaez, kindergarten — dance
The SCAA accepts nominations throughout the year, with the award period typically beginning in September. The scholarships can go to students who have an interest in dance, orchestra, choir, and individual lessons in voice and a variety of instruments. A complete listing of offerings can be found on the SCAA website at scartsacademy.org.
Anyone wishing to support the mission of the Vivian Sansoni fund may give at https://advancement.su.edu/vivian-christy-sansoni-scholarship.
