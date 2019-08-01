WINCHESTER — Students who participated in Winchester Public Schools’ new Accelerated Summer Program to Increase Readiness and Engagement (ASPIRE) had a jam-packed summer visiting businesses, building birdhouses, creating newspapers, assembling robots and designing websites.
The program, which began June 17 and wrapped up Tuesday, targets freshmen and sophomores at Handley High School who do not have enough credits to continue to the next grade. At the end of the program, the students can either recover a lost credit and/or earn a credit going into the new school year. About 80 students attended the inaugural program, which school division staff considered a major success.
The students attended classes four times a week for six weeks, and also went on field trips to local businesses and nonprofits to learn about potential career options.
On Tuesday afternoon, the students showcased group projects they had worked on over the summer in the Handley Student commons area. Fourteen-year-old Remy Jury showed a newspaper that he and others in English class had worked on. The paper included interviews with Winchester Public Schools staff, opinion pieces from students and news related to the school.
Remy said his class first decided they would write about the ASPIRE program and brainstormed which parts of the program they would cover. Topics were then assigned to different writers. The students took a field trip to The Winchester Star office and were shown how to make a newspaper. Students took pictures for the articles they worked on with their camera phones and designed the layout for the paper.
An article that Remy wrote highlighted what Materials and Processing students worked on — building birdhouses. Remy said the 70 birdhouses will be donated for the new trails being constructed at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
ASPIRE student Troix Thompson said the summer program “showed how much you can do for the community.” She interviewed Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum to write a feature article about him. She also designed a website as part of her Personal Finance and Economics class. She said making a website was “stressful” but that she was pleased with the result.
“We put a lot of time into it,” Troix said.
Tavon Long, 14, took a World History class where he created a poster breaking down the history of the Byzantine Empire. Students in that class also created brochures that would point tourists to several historic sites in Europe.
Tavon said his favorite aspect of the ASPIRE program was “bonding with friends.”
Rising freshman Daniel Bautista, 13, was able to build a robot for a cybersecurity class. He said his class started off as beginners, but got the hang of it by the second or third week.
Teacher Anthony Downing said the robot came from a company called Parallax, which provided a kit the students could assemble and a book that teaches coding.
“It’s all about problem solving,” Downing said. “When something doesn’t work the way you want it to or something is malfunctioning, they can identify it as a mechanical problem and trace it back or a programming problem and chase it back. The potential skill set offered by this program is pretty incredible.”
ASPIRE is funded by an $840,846 grant awarded to Winchester Public Schools by the Virginia Department of Education that will be paid out in three installments over two years, provided the school division continues to reapply for the money. Students can take core classes and Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses through ASPIRE.
Katie Rice, a CTE educator, said ASPIRE is an enrichment program and that a lot of the learning was hands-on and project-based. She said students learned about the importance of deadlines and were placed in a “real-world environment.”
Valerie O’Keefe, a drama and English teacher, said the program was able to make more students invested in learning.
“We had one girl who just hated English last year,” O’Keefe said. “Hated it, didn’t do any work. This summer she said ‘I wish all of my classes were like this.’ She just turned around and we are recommending her for honors.”
