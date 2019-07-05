WINCHESTER — Groups of high school seniors from the state surveyed residents in all the city's wards in June.
The door-to-door canvassing was a part of a week-long camp hosted at Shenandoah University called Leadership by Design Summer Program. The camp invited students throughout Virginia to stay on SU's campus.
In Ward 2, students walked around with Winchester's Vice Mayor John Hill asking residents in the area what they like about living in the city and what they would want to see change.
Some things Ward 2 residents told students that they liked about the city were the community resources and the many stores around the area. Some said they like how there is a lot of places in walking distance in the city. While another resident said she wishes there was more reliable public transportation, since she had to sell her car to keep her house.
Others also praised the city's emergency response, while others wish more could be done to address a drug problem facing their neighborhood. Residents also complained about the encroaching trees on their property that they believe should be trimmed or cut down completely.
When some residents could only speak in Spanish, Tatiana Sanchez-Aguilera, 17, stepped up and tried to speak with them and translate for other students telling them what the residents said. Tatiana, a student from Harrisonburg High School, found their concerns particularly worrisome.
She was told by Spanish-speaking residents that they are concerned about a drug problem in the neighborhood, but don't want to call the police to get involved. Tatiana said this fear of reaching out to police is likely tied to fears of being deported.
"I can just hear out of their voices and how worried they are within their whole community," Tatiana said.
"It hurts me, because they want to have the dream, they want to be comfortable, live safely, be in a community where they don't have to be afraid to walk out of their house," she said.
Josh Johnson, 15, a junior at Lake Braddock Secondary School in Fairfax and Hannah Joy Winfield, 16, a senior at Petersburg High School both said canvassing in Ward 2 was a fun experience and the residents were friendly to them.
Josh came to the SU camp to learn more about leadership and has come to understand the importance of posture when publicly speaking as well as how to better talk to people. Hannah said she has also learned how to feel more comfortable meeting new people.
Overall, Tatiana said she's enjoyed her time at the camp, adding that it's been very helpful for her to be surrounded by such positive people when she is going through a personal time of healing herself. It's further helped improve her mood and she's found herself laughing a lot more, she added.
Students also participated in a class-based society simulation, where there were three types of groups essentially divided by lower, middle and high-income classes.
Students specifically recall when lunch time rolled around for them and their meals varied based on the group they were in. One group ate peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, another group ate roast beef sandwiches and the final group had a three-course meal.
The simulation taught Mina Kim, 17, a senior at Sherando High School about the value of trust and communication for a society to thrive.
"The division was real," Mina said.
Tatiana was in the poor class, and said she wasn't that mad about it, because she used to eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches all the time when she was younger. Meanwhile some students in the lower class group complained about the difference between their meals compared to the higher class groups.
Most importantly though, Tatiana said she learned a lot about leadership skills, including the importance of remembering to breath during a public speaking event, and to speak her mind.
