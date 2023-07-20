BERRYVILLE — More than one monument may be erected in Clarke County to honor African Americans.
Students of the Goldberg School of Music in Berryville told the county’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday they’re raising money toward a monument in reverence to the county’s estimated 4,735 enslaved residents during the Civil War era.
Details about the monument haven’t been determined, but the teenagers hope for it to be installed by next summer.
The students’ announcement seemed to catch the supervisors off guard, based on some of their responses.
The county plans to have a similar monument developed for installation outside the Clarke County Courthouse in downtown Berryville.
Board Chairman David Weiss called the students’ timeline “rather aggressive.” Still, he pledged that the county will support the project however it can.
“It’s a worthy cause, I think,” said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor. He said 4,735 is “a sobering number ... (for) many of our fellow human beings who once were enslaved in our county.”
If plans for the county’s courthouse monument don’t materialize, perhaps the students’ monument can be installed there, Weiss said.
Helena Goldberg, who operates the music school, said four locations are being considered for the students’ monument. She didn’t identify the sites, but she said the courthouse property isn’t one.
“I don’t quite understand” why they don’t want their monument on the courthouse grounds, Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence said after the students and Goldberg left the meeting.
Vice Chairwoman Terri Catlett, who represents the Millwood District, said she wants more information about the teens’ effort.
“It sounds like they’re trying to do their own thing,” said Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass. He volunteered to talk with them informally.
Before leaving, Goldberg commended the county for its efforts to erect an African American monument.
“You’re reaching toward a healing moment,” she said.
“But it just isn’t enough,” she added.
One of the students, Jackson Spaulding, commented that Berryville wouldn’t exist if enslaved people hadn’t helped develop the town.
As their contributions go unrecognized, “we’re continuing to do disservice to their memory,” added Selen Proulx, another student.
Dorothy Davis, a board member of the Josephine School Community Museum in Berryville, which is dedicated to preserving Clarke County’s African American history and heritage, expressed support for the students’ project.
Discussions about erecting a local monument to African Americans began amid controversy that erupted three years ago over a Confederate Civil War monument that has been on the courthouse grounds in Berryville since 1900. The monument, “Appomattox,” lists the names of Confederate soldiers from Clarke County who died during the Civil War. Atop it is a statue depicting an unidentified soldier.
Working with consultants and a citizens’ group, county officials decided against removing the monument, opting instead to pursue a renovation of the grounds that would make room for a second monument highlighting local African American history.
The county is paying Alexandria-based Rhodeside Harwell Inc. (RHI) $75,000 to develop a master plan for the grounds. The final plan will be presented to the supervisors Aug. 15.
A cost for the renovations hasn’t been determined.
In addressing citizen concerns about the Confederate monument, Weiss said, “what we’ve stumbled upon is a real need to renovate the courthouse grounds.” He mentioned some problems, including improper drainage systems, that could be harming buildings.
Renovations must be decided on, then conversations about the second monument can proceed, he indicated.
