WINCHESTER — For George Ware, Sept. 11 is a personally difficult day.
Ware, of Charles Town, West Virginia, was Emergency Medical Services captain for the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Fire Department when terrorists flew planes into the Pentagon in Arlington and the World Trade Center in New York City. A third plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people died.
Ware, who is now retired, responded to the attack at the Pentagon.
"We don't want people to forget what happened, but for the responders that [were] there, we wish our brains could forget what our eyes have seen," he said.
Today marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Ware was among a small group of local first responders, military personnel and veterans who attended a special luncheon and tribute walk at Greenwood Mill Elementary School in Frederick County on Friday honoring them for their work protecting and serving the community. The school's event also served as an opportunity to remember what happened on that fateful day 20 years ago.
Ware said that while it's tough remembering 9/11, he feels compelled to remind his 9-year-old grandson, Callen Ware, a Greenwood Mill Elementary School fourth grader, about what happened that day.
"I enjoy doing this for him," Ware said. "I think what the school is doing here is super to keep the memory going."
This year, Callen served on the student committee to help organize Friday's commemorative events.
"It feels amazing," he said about his participation.
Callen, who wasn't born when 9/11 occurred, said he is very proud of his grandfather for helping people at the Pentagon that day. He added that while 9/11 is a sad day, it has created an opportunity to celebrate resilience and to come together as a community every year.
This is the seventh year that Greenwood Mill Literacy Coach Melinda LeVan has held some kind of event to remember 9/11 and local heroes. The event seems to have grown bigger each year, with the entire student body taking part. During the tribute walk, students cheer on local heroes, many of whom walk beside students they know.
"Our students did not live through this day," LeVan said during the luncheon.
It's up to educators, she said, to inform students about what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, but to also share the message of resilience and community that emerged from the tragic events. This year, LeVan said a new book about 9/11 called "September 12, We Knew Everything Would be All Right," which was written by a group of first graders in Missouri in 2002, will be donated to the school library this year. The book shares positive hopes for the future shared by children shortly after 9/11 occurred.
This year, Greenwood Mill held a food drive for several weeks and donated items to Frederick/Winchester-Bright Futures, which is a local nonprofit that helps schools connect students in need with community resources. One of the main priorities of Bright Futures is to help feed students and their families who face food insecurity.
LeVan said Greenwood Mill students were able to fill up Bright Future's entire van with food.
