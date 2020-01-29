WINCHESTER — It would cost several million dollars for the Frederick County Regional Landfill to build its own recycling facility, according to a study recently completed by SCS Engineers.
The study considered various short-term and long-term options for managing recyclables at the landfill, which is located on Landfill Road and serves Frederick and Clarke counties and the city of Winchester. Stacey Demers, project director for SCS Engineers, presented the findings to the county’s Public Works Committee on Tuesday. SCS Engineers is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and has a location in Winchester.
Frederick County initiated the study last year after it parted ways with its longtime local recycler Southern Scrap — a situation fueled, in part, by China announcing in 2017 that it would stop accepting 24 kinds of recyclables, presenting the United States and other countries with challenges getting rid of certain materials. Last year, Southern Scrap stopped accepting plastic from the county, raised fees and didn't want to commit to a long-term contract.
The county, which has 11 recycling drop-off sites that collect about 1,410 tons of recyclables per year, now sends the materials — including mixed paper, cardboard, plastic bottles and metal cans — to Apple Valley Waste in Hagerstown, Maryland.
According to Demers, it costs $201 per ton to transport recyclables to Apple Valley Waste and $20 per ton to process them, an annual expense of $312,000.
If the county does not want to send its recyclables elsewhere, it could develop its own aggregation and baling facility, Demers told the committee.
Construction costs would range from $3 million to $4.9 million, depending on whether the facility recycles materials just for Frederick County or if it also accepts them from Winchester and Clarke County, along with commercial cardboard. If the county factors in operating and contingency costs in addition to construction expenses, it would likely spend $4.2 million to $6.8 million the first year, with subsequent annual costs ranging from $515,000 to $837,000.
The baling facility would likely be built on Regional Landfill property. It would operate eight hours a day, five days a week. It would continue the county’s policy of not accepting glass for recycling.
Although a baling facility would enable the county to become more self-reliant when it comes to recycling, it would end up costing hundreds of thousands of dollars more per year.
The costs associated with such a project raised concerns among committee members, but they did not rule it out.
Bob Wells, who represents the Opequon District on the county's Board of Supervisors, said that while recycling is a “wonderful thought,” he does not want to place an added burden on county taxpayers. He said it is hard to explain to somebody on a fixed income, “Hey, guess what, I’m raising your taxes to pay for your trash.”
“When I grew up, and a lot of these guys at the table grew up, we didn’t recycle crap," he added. "We threw it away, dumped it in a farm or wherever. I know it’s a wonderful idea and there are people that would just absolutely have a heart attack if you said you weren’t going to do it. But it’s a cost. It’s a cost to our county. It’s a cost to our taxpayers. What happens if we don’t recycle? Where do we put it?”
Frederick County Public Works Director Joe Wilder said that while the county can reduce its recycling services, it cannot eliminate them. Virginia code section 10.1-1411.D requires localities to maintain a minimum recycling rate of 25%.
County Administrator Kris Tierney said the county is “between a rock and a hard place” because it's difficult to find businesses that recycle materials.
Committee member Harvey Strawsnyder added the issue is a “moot point” if there's no market for the materials, which is the case with glass.
A long-term recycling solution might be more possible if the county teams up with other localities, committee members indicated.
SCS is currently working on another study, on behalf of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, that will propose possible solutions for the recycling problems being faced by Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Page and Warren. The study will examine the feasibility of creating a centralized recycling location for the localities. Those findings will likely be released in the next two months, Demers said.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were committee Chairman J. Douglas McCarthy and members Bob Wells, Gene Fisher and Harvey Strawsnyder. County Administrator Kris Tierney was also present.
So, I just tried posting a comment pointing out the lack of class and thoughtfulness of Opequon District Supervisor Bob Wells by including a copy/paste quote from the article. The comment was rejected for use of profanity (?). IT WAS A DIRECT QUOTE FROM THE ARTICLE! lol
“When I grew up, and a lot of these guys at the table grew up, we didn’t recycle c**p," he added. "We threw it away, dumped it in a farm or wherever."
The writer of this article did their usual very poor job of informing the public. (Don't bother sending the writer an email since he never ever responds.) If Virginia code section 10.1-1411.D requires localities to "maintain a minimum recycling rate of 25%", then what do all of the other counties in Virginia do right now to meet this requirement? For example, what does Rockingham County do? But, I don't even know what the City of Winchester does. My point is this is another in the long list of articles that do the public a disservice by not informing. Is it too much to ask that the Star hire writers that have an interest in informing the community? Most of us don't have the time to research issues to get answers.
It is imperative we do not give up on recycling, our kids future depends upon a clean earth. Our children are far more aware of this than we adults. Until they are old enough to vote we owe it to them to do all in our power to recycle, reuse and in our daily lives be more careful consumers. The tragedy is that cost of recycling always seems to be the driving force and excuse for not moving forward.
