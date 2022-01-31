FRONT ROYAL — The Virginia Inland Port in Front Royal played a vital role in the Port of Virginia’s most productive fiscal year, according to the Port of Virginia’s latest Economic Impact Study.
The Virginia Inland Port’s economic impact contribution was $1.3 billion in output, over $600 million in Virginia value-added, with over $360 million in labor income earned by almost 6,000 workers, the study reported.
During FY21, which ran from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, the Port of Virginia as a whole processed more than 3.2 million 22-foot equivalent units.
The study, which was done by The College of William & Mary’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business in conjunction with Glen Allen-based Mangum Economics, showed a 10% increase in jobs with 436,667 full-time jobs, a 9% increase in spending with $100.1 billion spent, a 21% increase in Virginia gross state product with $47.4 billion, an 18% increase in labor income with $27.2 billion credited and a 29% increase in state and local taxes and fees with $2.7 billion shown.
Increases in the Port of Virginia data from FY21 was compared to the FY18 Economic Impact Study, which was the last study the port had conducted to measure such numbers.
The port consists of six cargo terminals, including the Inland Port in Front Royal.
Port officials said the cargo moving across those six terminals — four deep water and two inland facilities — was a “significant contributor" to the Virginia economy.
The Virginia Inland Port is almost exclusively an import-use center, generating 95% of its value added, labor income and employment contribution, the report said. Its exports are largely produced outside of Virginia, so the made-in-Virginia export contribution is small compared to its import-use impacts.
The report used Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods, which announced in November its plans to invest over $40 million in a facility across the road from the Virginia Inland Port, as an example, explaining that Nature’s Touch plans to create 67 jobs and move up to 45 million pounds of fruit through the terminals.
“The distorting effect of shipping companies’ requirement for their containers to be returned faster, even empty, to the ships is clearly seen in the relative emphasis of imports versus exports," the report read.
Stephen A. Edwards, the port’s CEO and Executive Director, said the Port of Virginia impacts were generated in three categories — flow from moving freight; exporting Virginia-made goods; and importing goods to be finished, assembled and delivered to users inside Virginia and beyond.
“It was the $800-million-plus investment to modernize the port’s two primary container terminals, ongoing support from our leaders in Richmond and an experienced team of professionals that all contributed to this record-setting performance,” Edwards said.
Moving forward, the study said, “The Port of Virginia’s success requires a continuing process of preparation, visionary leadership, proactive investment in technology and infrastructure and a healthy economic environment for citizens through businesses that create jobs.”
As the Port of Virginia continues to navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Edwards said he hopes the port continues to be a bright spot in the shipping industry.
“It is important to note that the port had this record-setting year and results in a most challenging trade environment. In FY21, as the global supply chain was facing unprecedented challenges The Port of Virginia was a model of efficiency and performance,” he said. “In short, The Port of Virginia continues to be a positive and stabilizing influence in the Virginia economy and we are proud to share this report with you and your colleagues.”
During the 2021 calendar year, the Port of Virginia processed more than 3.5 million 22-foot equivalent units, giving the port its most productive calendar year to-date. In December, the port processed more than 325,000 of those units, the most productive month in the port’s history.
December served as the halfway mark for FY22 and the unit volume is up 1.84 million, an increase of nearly 20%, the port reported. Meanwhile, gate volumes are up 25%, loaded imports are up 22% and total rail volume is up nearly 23%.
