A new report commissioned by the state legislature on marijuana legalization in Virginia says it could generate up to $1.2 billion in annual economic activity and $274 million in state tax revenue but said it will take five years for the industry to mature and cautioned that the process is complicated.
“While the potential economic opportunities and revenue impacts are promising, they are not guaranteed,” said the report issued by the heads of Virginia’s agricultural and forestry, finance, health and human services and public safety departments. “It is crucial for the commonwealth to dedicate state resources to collecting the right data and supporting key priorities such as consumer and youth education and behavioral health programs.”
The report relied on recommendations from the Marijuana Legalization Work Group. The group met 15 times between July and October and heard from community leaders, government officials and health and policy experts. Local legislators spoke about legalization at a Dec. 3 online policy meeting hosted by the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber.
Del. Wendy Gooditis, D- Clarke County, said she’s been contacting opponents and proponents including local police chiefs and members of the legislature’s Black Caucus.
“This decision is going to be very hard for me because I understand it from both sides,” said Gooditis, who voted for marijuana decriminalization in February. “I encourage people to reach out and give me your views.”
Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, said he opposes legalization and believes pot “often causes people to move on to harsher drugs.”
Bill Wiley, a Republican from Winchester who won election to the House of Delegates in the Nov. 3 election, said he was undecided on legalization but was leaning against it.
Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, was one of several Republicans who voted for decriminalization and said she supports legalization despite concerns it may hurt business productivity. Vogel said lawmakers should seek to maximize economic benefits for the state rather than fighting legalization because it’s inevitable.
“The train has left the station,” she said. “How much longer can we fight this fight? At a certain point, it’s over.”
(1) comment
How did LaRock get re-elected? He is so filled with hate and clueless to what his voters want.The only reason why marijuana would lead to worse drugs. Is because a drug dealer is selling it. its the American way to up sale. It is what we are taught. Take the weed out of shady corners and the problem is eliminated. It's funny how alcohol is not blamed for turning people on to harsher drugs. I get offered everything under the sun at bars, while drinking.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.