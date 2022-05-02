All five Northern Shenandoah Valley localities are relatively healthy compared to Virginia’s 133 localities, according to the annual County Health Rankings.
The annual rankings, a University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute program, measures the health of nearly all counties in America and ranks them within states. The rankings are compiled using county-level measures from a variety of national and state data. These measures are standardized and combined using scientifically-informed weights.
In Virginia, Clarke County ranked 19th healthiest, Frederick County 25th, Shenandoah County 47th, Warren County 57th and Winchester 59th. The “most healthy” locality in Virginia was Falls Church while the “least healthy” was the city of Petersburg.
Clarke and Frederick counties were in the top 75-100% among healthiest counties while Shenandoah and Warren counties and Winchester were in the top 50-75%.
Counties in each of the 50 states are ranked according to summaries of a variety of health measures. Those ranking in the healthiest 75-100% of counties are considered to be the “healthiest.” Counties are ranked relative to the health of other counties in the same state.
The rankings use the most recently available data from such sources as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Census Bureau.
The study looks at premature deaths, quality of life, health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors and physical environment.
In terms of premature deaths, the data is given in years of potential life lost before age 75 per 100,000 in population. Virginia was given an average of 6,700. Clarke County had the best local data point at 6,400 with Frederick at 6,600, Shenandoah County at 7,300, Winchester at 8,200 and Warren at 9,200.
The top three leading causes of premature deaths in all five localities were cancer, heart disease and accidents. Chronic lower respiratory diseases, diabetes and chronic liver disease and cirrhosis were also among the top leading causes of premature deaths throughout the region.
Under the quality of life section, all five localities were either at or just above the state average in terms of poor or fair health, poor physical health days and poor mental health days.
The region was also close to the state average in terms of health behaviors such as adult smoking, adult obesity, physical inactivity, food environment, access to exercise, excessive drinking, alcohol-related driving deaths, sexually transmitted infections and teen births.
All five localities, however, were above the state average in adult smoking. All but Clarke County were slightly over the state average for teen births and all but Winchester were well under the state average for sexually transmitted infections.
The region was recorded as being at or near state averages in the clinical rankings, which included uninsured residents, those who receive mammogram screenings and flu vaccines and ratios for primary care physicians, dentists and mental health providers.
Other factors in the rankings, which were weighted lower, included social and economic factors such as education, employment, income, family and social support and community safety as well as physical environment factors such as air and water quality and housing and transit.
