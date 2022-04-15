WINCHESTER — A study ranking the ability to provide the best work-from-home capabilities ranked Virginia at No. 13.
The study, conducted by personal finance website WalletHub, used 12 metrics that made up two major components of the study to find the best remote work and living environments.
The remote work environment portion — which was made up of the share of workers working from home, the share of potential telecommuters, households internet access and cybersecurity — was weighted with 60 points while the living environment portion — made up of average retail price of electricity, access to low-priced internet plans, internet costs, median square footage per average number of persons in a household, share of detached housing units, average square footage of the home, share of for-sale homes with a lot greater than 1,000 square feet and the share of for-sale homes with swimming pools — was weighted at 40 points.
Virginia’s 13th overall ranking was bolstered by the fact that it ranked No. 8 for work environment in the study but hindered by its ranking of 22nd in the living environment section.
While many businesses have moved to hybrid or fully remote options, some experts associated with the study said that businesses may be itching to bring workers back now more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is something that will be interesting to watch. It seems like many companies are looking to bring people back to the workplace in a way that mimics the organization of work before the pandemic,” said Stuart Eimer, co-chair of the department of sociology at Widener University. “Many think that there are productivity gains from face-to-face interactions. The accidental meeting at the water cooler generates a new idea. The ability to monitor what people are doing. But some companies have found that productivity was pretty high when people worked from home. There was no time wasted commuting, and many workers reported being happier with the flexibility that working from home provided. Happier workers are usually more productive workers.”
Eimer said that “working from home has been disastrous for all sorts of businesses that relied on workers as customers, whether it is mass transit and cleaning services or restaurants and flower shops.”
Robert J. Gitter, an economics professor at Ohio Wesleyan University, said he largely sees companies sending employees back to work but that a hybrid model could suffice in some industries.
New Jersey ranked as the top state for remote work capabilities in the study. Washington, D.C., ranked as the best for work environment while Texas ranked the best for living environment.
