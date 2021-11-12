Caring for the 3 million veterans of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars will require more than a “thank you for your service” comment and a pat on the back on Veterans Day.
A new study estimates their healthcare costs will be between $2.2 trillion and $2.5 trillion by 2050. The Long Term Cost of United States Care for Veterans of the Afghanistan and Iraq Wars was written by Harvard professor and economist Linda J. Bilmes. It was published in August by the Watson Institute for International & Public Affairs at Brown University.
The study noted veterans’ costs increased from 2.4% of the federal budget in 2001 to 4.9% in last year’s budget despite the total number of veterans of all U.S. wars declining from 25.3 million to 18.5 million. Nonetheless, most costs for post-9/11 veterans are unpaid. That’s because while tax increases followed previous wars, there have been tax cuts since the Afghanistan and Iraq wars began.
The study said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ annual budget increased from $61 billion in 2001 to $240 billion last year. The VA has 145 hospitals, 1,231 outpatient facilities, 300 community-based centers and 56 regional offices serving over 9 million veterans and their dependents. The VA. workforce increased from 219,000 to 400,000. Despite the increases, need is growing.
The study noted post-9/11 veterans have a higher rate of physical and psychological injuries than veterans of previous wars. They include include traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder. About 36% of post-9/11 veterans have been diagnosed with PTSD. At about 22%, suicides are the second-leading cause of death for post-9/11 veterans, according to Stop Soldier Suicide, a veterans group formed to reduce military suicides.
Devon Parkhurst, an Iraq War veteran and Stephenson resident who delivered Thursday’s keynote speech at Handley High School’s Veterans Day Program, said he has veteran friends who’ve committed suicide. He said they deserved better.
“It’s a loss that never should have happened,” he said. “If you’re not getting taken care of properly, that can lead to a lot of issues.”
While military service is voluntary, Parkhurst noted good medical benefits are one of the reasons people choose to serve. The study quotes President Lincoln’s vow to “care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow and orphan,” but said there is no credible plan to make good on the promise. Bilmes recommends establishing a Veterans Trust Fund similar to Medicare and Social Security.
“Millions of Americans who fought over the past two decades in Iraq and Afghanistan have returned home with disabilities, many of them severe,” Bilmes wrote. “As the U.S. tries to close this chapter in its military history, an entire generation of veterans and their families will not be able to do so. The cost of these wars in blood, toil and treasure will endure for the next half-century.”
