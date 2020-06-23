WINCHESTER — A National Park Service report indicates that 1.4 million visitors spent $96.7 million in communities near Shenandoah National Park in 2019, which resulted in $129 million in economic output for those local communities.
The park, which encompasses part of the Blue Ridge Mountains and includes Skyline Drive, stretches 105 miles from Front Royal to Waynesboro. Parts of eight counties make up the park: Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Rappahannock, Madison, Greene and Albemarle.
“These numbers show the tremendous impacts that Shenandoah and the national park system have on our local and state economies,” Shenandoah National Park Acting Superintendent Kevin Soviak said. “Not only do our national parks have beneficial economic impacts, but they also have positive influences on the collective physical and mental wellness of their visitors. Especially in times like these, the nation, along with all of our visitors from other countries, need our national parks more than ever.”
Shenandoah National Park is in Phase 2 of its coronavirus reopening plan. The park is open 24 hours a day, and back country camping is allowed, but campground capacity is limited.
Economic contributions, according to the report, describe the gross economic activity associated with park visitor spending within a regional economy. Economic contributions are estimated by multiplying total visitor spending by regional economic multipliers. Total visitor spending includes spending by both visitors who live within a local gateway region and visitors who travel from outside the region.
The $129 million in economic output is the most recorded since at least 2012. In 2018, the park’s economic output was $116 million. Economic output is defined as the sum of all intermediate sales in those gateway communities.
Gateway regions or communities are defined in the study as areas directly surrounding National Park Service sites. Gateway economies include the cities and towns where visitors typically stay and spend money while visiting park sites.
The $96.7 million in visitor spending is the highest in at least the last eight years, according to the report. In 2018, Shenandoah National Park accounted for $86.9 million in visitor spending.
According to the 2019 report, the hotel sector accounted for 34.94% of the spending, followed by restaurants (19.75%), gas (13.71%), retail (9.55%), recreation (7.48%), groceries (6.96%), transportation (5.1%) and camping (2.49%). Visitor spending in the report estimates the amount of money National Park Service visitors spent within the gateway regions.
The 1,190 jobs supported by the park totaled $49.5 million in labor income in 2019 — the most since 2017, when 1,200 jobs were counted. In 2018, 1,080 jobs were counted. The $49.5 million includes employee wages, salaries and payroll benefits, as well as the incomes of sole proprietors supported by National Park Service visitor spending. This is the most since 2016’s $50 million total. In 2018, the labor income total was $44.5 million.
The park’s value added, which measures the contribution of visitor spending to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of a regional economy, was $82.4 million in 2019, according to the report. Value added is equal to the difference between the amount an industry sells a product for and the production cost of the product. In 2018, the value added was $74.2 million.
Statewide in 2019, 22.8 million park visitors spent an estimated $1.2 billion in local gateway regions while visiting National Park Service lands in Virginia, resulting in $1.7 billion in economic output for the state economy. Nationally, 328 million park visitors spent an estimated $21 billion in local gateway regions while visiting national parks, resulting in $41.7 billion in economic output for the national economy.
The report, which features interactive tools for nationwide, statewide and individual parks, is available at the NPS Social Science Program webpage: https://www.nps.gov/subjects/socialscience/vse.htm
To learn more about national parks in Virginia and how the National Park Service works with Virginia communities to help preserve local history, conserve the environment, and provide outdoor recreation, go to www.nps.gov/virginia.
