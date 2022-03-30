When it comes to innovation driving economic growth, Virginia ranked No. 6 in a study done by popular personal finance website WalletHub.
According to the study, the U.S. will spend nearly $600 billion on research and development in 2022. WalletHub took 22 key indicators of “innovation friendliness” and ranked all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to see which was the most innovative.
Virginia came in at No. 6, preceded by Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, Washington, Maryland and Colorado.
Virginia’s best scores were in its projected share of technology companies (second), STEM job demand by 2028 (third), STEM professionals (fourth), share of science and engineering graduates (eighth), eighth grade math and science performance (14th), venture capital funding per capita (22nd) and research and development spending per capita (24th).
Indiana University professor David Audretsch, an expert associated with the study, said he believes that “the emotional intelligence to navigate a changing world and competitive landscape is essential” to be competitive in a changing economic landscape.
“This means creating a state identity, image, and narrative that harnesses the opportunities afforded from crises rather than succumbing as a victim,” said Audretsch, the Ameritech chair of economic development and director of the institute for development strategies at the Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. “Developing a frame of reference that extends beyond the present time and place is essential so that opportunities are garnered from a global rather than a local benchmarking and perspective.”
