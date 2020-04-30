WINCHESTER — The Winchester Fire and Rescue Department is in crisis.
That's according to a report submitted Tuesday night by the independent Emergency Services Consulting International (ESCI) firm of Chantilly, which conducted a months-long study that revealed how ongoing tensions between the department and Rouss City Hall have created a situation where Winchester is no longer adequately protected from fires or medical emergencies.
"Your system is stressed and some kind of intervention needs to occur," ESCI Director of Business Intelligence Stuart McCutcheon told City Council members during a work session conducted via videoconference.
While the study does not assign blame, there is ample evidence that both sides have made critical errors. Fire and Rescue personnel have long accused city officials of creating a demoralizing environment with high employee turnover, while city administrators have become frustrated trying to manage four fire and rescue stations that Winchester does not own.
"You own a ladder truck; you own some firefighters," ESCI Director of Operations Mary-Ellen Harper told council. "You don't own a station of your own."
All four of Winchester's fire and rescue stations are owned by volunteers who have informally agreed to provide services to the city. City Hall hires administrators, firefighters and paramedics to supplement the volunteer personnel, but the only piece of emergency apparatus that is owned by Winchester itself is a $1,029,341 firetruck based at the Rouss Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company on South Braddock Street.
The disparity created animosity on both sides, the study states. The study doesn't mention former City Manager Eden Freeman, who resigned in mid-March after five years in Winchester to accept a job in South Carolina, but four different people have been at the helm of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department over the past three years: chiefs Allen Baldwin and William A. Garrett, and interim chiefs Frank Wright and Scott Kensinger. That number is about to increase because on Friday Garrett submitted his resignation, effective June 2.
According to the ESCI study, the last time the department managed to fill all of its administrative and career positions was on Jan. 30, 2017. That lasted just 28 days, and the department has been understaffed ever since.
The report also found that firefighters and paramedics earn vacation and leave time at a lesser rate than personnel in other city departments, and that training opportunities for career and volunteer staff are insufficient.
"The Winchester Fire and Rescue Department directs 11 firefighters operating eight different units to an initial first alarm assignment for a structure fire," the study states. "The current Winchester Fire and Rescue Department on-duty staffing does not meet the need for a routine house fire and is reliant on mutual aid."
(Mutual aid refers to the agreements between Winchester and neighboring jurisdictions, particularly Frederick County, to offer assistance when needed during emergencies.)
ESCI contends that minimum staffing for a fire at a single-family home should be 17 firefighters. For apartment buildings and strip malls, that number increases to 28.
Winchester also needs at least two more ambulances, the study states. Currently, paramedics are assigned to a total of five medic units, which slows response times and causes personnel to become stressed and fatigued. As a result, the city's overall unit hour utilization (UHU) averages 35.93% on a scale where anything below 70% means citizens and property are not sufficiently protected.
Despite the numerous issues identified by the study, ESCI determined that Fire and Rescue Department personnel remain committed to serving the city and are willing to work for less pay than their peers in Northern Virginia.
"I think you've got a great team," McCutcheon said. "It's just a matter of bringing everyone together."
ESCI presented a long list of improvements that need to be made within the next two to three years, including the creation of stronger departmental policies, more training and career development opportunities for staff, and the adoption of a formalized agreement between the city and the volunteers that own the fire stations.
However, none of that will matter unless relations between City Hall and the Fire and Rescue Department improve. McCutcheon and Harper said it's imperative for both sides to put aside blame and start working together, so the imminent arrivals of a new city manager and a new fire and rescue chief are occurring at an opportune time.
"You just need to capitalize on that change of leadership to make it happen," Harper said.
While council is not obligated to follow through with the study's recommendations, all members agreed the situation cannot be ignored.
"This should not be a document that ends up on a shelf," Councilor Kim Herbstritt said. "We're really at a critical point right here."
Attending Tuesday night's City Council work session, which was held via videoconference, were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, council Vice President Evan Clark and members Les Veach, Bill Wiley, Kim Herbstritt, Corey Sullivan, John Willingham and Judy McKiernan.
(1) comment
The report has shed a lot of light on the involvement of City Hall and the relationship with the WFRD. Would like to know how many employees have left other City departments and the reason they left. The Safety Study just addresses the WFRD but I bet they are not the only department who has high turnover. I would guess that other departments also have the same hostile type work environment as the WFRD has, as well as high turn over.
