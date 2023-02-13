The Winchester metropolitan area has been the fastest-growing metro area in Virginia since 2020, according to data from the Demographics Research Group at the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia.
“As D.C. and Northern Virginia have expanded, Winchester has been pulled more into its orbit,” said Hamilton Lombard, estimates program manager for the Demographics Research Group.
The Winchester metro area, which combines the populations of Winchester and Frederick County, had a 3.1% population increase from 2020 to 2022, growing from 119,539 to 123,288, according to the group’s 2022 Virginia County and City population estimates released Jan. 30.
The study compares population figures from April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2022.
The Winchester metro area’s population growth is 1.1% more than Richmond and Charlottesville, which are the two metro areas that follow the Winchester area with the highest percentage of growth since 2020, while growth in Northern Virginia was 0.7% during the same period, according to demographers. The Weldon Cooper Center recognizes 10 metropolitan areas in Virginia.
Additionally, Frederick County is the eighth fastest-growing county in Virginia since 2020, according to the Weldon Cooper Center.
From 2020 to 2022, Frederick County’s population ticked up 3.6%, from 91,731 to 94,871 — making it the fastest-growing locality in a region that has experienced broad growth. Winchester’s population increased from 28,100 in 2020 to 28,417 last year.
What’s driving the area’s growth is its proximity to Northern Virginia and its relatively low cost of living compared to the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, Lombard said.
Demographers consider the Winchester-Frederick County area part of a national trend because it’s a small metro area that’s adjacent to or near a big metro area.
“Small metro areas have a higher quality of life and they are more affordable. There are rings of small metro areas around D.C. and New York City like this and a lot of them are growing in the same way Frederick is,” Lombard said.
However, the birth rate in Winchester and Frederick County has declined slightly in the last decade, suggesting the area is attracting more retirees than young families.
The Winchester area has appeared on a number of lists as an ideal destination for retirees and has been recognized by various national organizations for this reason.
“A shift to remote work has allowed more people to move further outside of the big urban areas. Frederick County has been a top destination because of the amount of construction going on there,” Lombard added. “It’s heavily people coming from Northern Virginia — that’s the big driver.”
Clarke County, which borders Frederick County to the west and Loudoun County to the east, has grown 3.6% since 2020, making it the ninth fastest-growing county in Virginia during that period, according to the Weldon Cooper Center. Clarke’s population has risen from 14,804 in 2020 to 15,341 in 2022.
“Clarke has been right behind Frederick County. It’s a real acceleration for Clarke,” Lombard said.
Neighboring Warren County has seen its population rise from 40,793 to 41,280 from 2020 to 2022. Warren and Clarke counties have seen steady increases like Winchester and Frederick County, though Lombard said the general perception is there are better housing selections, more retail options and more jobs in Frederick County compared to some of its contiguous counties.
Those relocating to Frederick County are coming from Loudoun, Warren, and Fairfax counties in the highest numbers, according to IRS data the Weldon Cooper Center uses. Loudoun County — an affluent D.C. suburb — has been the top source of newcomers to Frederick County.
As for those who are leaving Frederick County, most are moving to more rural counties. The top three are Berkeley County, W.Va., Shenandoah County and Warren County.
Projections by the Weldon Cooper Center show the population of Frederick County rising to 103,035 in 2030, 117,383 in 2040, and 133,448 in 2050.
