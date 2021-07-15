Amusement
The Front Royal Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department’s carnival runs through Saturday next to Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal. The carnival opens most days around 5 p.m. with the rides typically starting between 5 and 6 p.m. The department contracts with Snyder Amusements for the games and rides. The company sets the prices. Arm bands are $20 through the week and $25 on weekends. Fireworks will take place tonight just after dark. Food is offered for sale each day. You’ll find hot dogs, hamburgers and the department’s famous relish, which they sell by the pint for $4.
Live performances Winchester Little Theatre for Kids wraps up its production of “The Big Snore” with shows at 2:30 and 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Sleeping Beauty awaits her Prince Charming as looney anchorman Rick Flick tries to keep his viewers up to date on the state of the sleeping princess in this fast-paced, funny adaptation of a classic love story The theater is located at 315 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. For ticket information, visit winchesterlittletheatre.org. Phone: 540-662-3331.
Destructo Disk vinyl release, 8 p.m. Friday, Bright Box Theater, 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. All ages. Tickets info at brightboxwinchester.com.
Bright Box Comedy presents the hilarity of Mike Aronin & Mark Matusof. Early show at 7 p.m. Saturday, late show at 9:30 p.m. May not be suitable for those under age 18. Ticket info available at brightboxwinchester.com.
Catch Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre’s production of “Grease” in Shenandoah University’s Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre in Winchester. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.su.edu/overview/2021-ssmt-grease or by calling the Box Office at 540-665-4569 during normal business hours, Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Show ends Aug. 1.
Something for history buffs
Battle of Cool Spring 157th Anniversary Tour, 10 a.m. Saturday, Shenandoah River Campus at Cool Spring Battlefield (1400 Parker Lane, Bluemont), led by Shenandoah University McCormick Civil War Institute Director Jonathan Noyalas. Free. No registration required. Questions? Contact Noyalas at jnoyalas01@su.edu or visit www.su.edu/mcwi.
For a good cause Cornhole tournament to benefit FROG/Froggy’s Closet, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Richard’s Fruit Market, 6410 Middle Road, Frederick County. Admission is free but donations accepted. Froggy’s Closet is a Winchester nonprofit that helps children in need. The main event is a double elimination cornhole tournament with prizes for first, second and third places. Twenty teams ($50 per team) will compete. Teams must be present to register at 11 a.m., and competition begins at noon. Live music by Rob Talton will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by Bryan Stutzman from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Other events include face painting for the kids from noon to 2:30 p.m., kiddy cornhole and prizes, animals, playground and 50/50 raffle.
The Kevin Riley Memorial Kickball Tournament honoring homicide victim Kevin Riley will be at Jim Barnett Park in Winchester from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Besides kickball, the event will include: a silent auction from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., magician Kevin Owens from noon to 2 p.m., face painting all day for kids, barbecue food truck and ice cream truck with items available for purchase. Additional info is on the Kevin Riley Memorial Kickball Tournament Facebook page. Proceeds benefit the Winchester Parks Foundation.
