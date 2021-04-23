WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University and the Bank of Clarke County have entered into a partnership that will provide internships and learning opportunities for students in marketing, finance, human resources and information technology, according to a news release.
On Wednesday in Halpin-Harrison Hall, Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons and Bank of Clarke President and CEO Brandon Lorey signed a memorandum of understanding that will join the two entities in partnership for the next three years, the release stated.
“This partnership illuminates the true essence of symbiotic relationships,” SU Assistant Vice President of Opportunity Development Fritz Polite said in the release. “The Bank of Clarke County and Shenandoah University have a long history of positive growth together. This is a perfect fit.”
Through the partnership, the Bank of Clarke County will provide one or more experiential learning programs at Shenandoah per fall and spring semester. Experiential learning programs include guest lectures, career panels, information sessions, and virtual and in-person career fair events.
Bank of Clarke County also will offer three to five paid internships per fall, spring, and summer semester, dependent upon availability. Students will need to apply for the internships.
“We are very excited about this new partnership and the opportunities it will bring to both organizations,” Lorey said in the release. “We cannot wait to learn and grow the next generation of business leaders.”
SU students at any of the university’s three sites — Winchester, Scholar Plaza-Loudoun and Fairfax — can apply for the internships in either marketing, finance, human resources and information technology, which will take place at the bank’s Berryville location.
“As not only a local citizen who has lived in the Winchester community my whole life but also a Shenandoah student, this signing represents an amazing opportunity for a symbiotic relationship between two organizations that are investing in students’ futures,” SU sport management student Brian Lee said in the release. “The Bank of Clarke County has been such a positive presence in the Winchester community and especially in my own household, where my parents have banked with them for more than 15 years. I am so excited about the opportunities that they are offering the students and we look forward to performing our best for the bank and the community.”
The deadline for SU students to apply is 4 p.m. on April 30. To apply, visit https://joinhandshake.com and sign up.
