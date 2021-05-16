WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University baseball team will play for its third straight Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship next weekend.
The fourth-seeded Hornets dispatched No. 8 Eastern Mennonite University with a two-game sweep of their best-of-three ODAC semifinal series, winning on Saturday by the scores of 12-1 and 7-4 at Bridgeforth Field.
Ranked 17th nationally, SU (30-9) will play at No. 2 University of Lynchburg in the best-of-3 championship series on Friday and Saturday. Lynchburg won the third game of its best-of-3 series 7-5 over No. 6 Bridgewater on Sunday.
The winner of the SU-Lynchburg series will earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Tournament. SU swept Lynchburg 2-0 and 4-3 in a doubleheader in Winchester on April 17.
In Saturday’s Game 1, the Royals (9-15) scored the game’s first run in the top of the first inning, but the Hornets exploded for nine runs in the next three innings for a 9-1 lead. SU scored four times in the first, three in the second and two in the third.
After Colby Martin (3 for 5 with three runs and two stolen bases) scored on a passed ball to tie the game, Haden Madagan (3 for 5, three runs, double) hit a three-run home run to put SU up for good at 4-1 in the first inning.
Martin hit a three-run home run of his own to make it 7-1 after two innings.
That was plenty of offense for Tad Dean (6-1), who pitched eight innings and allowed one earned run, seven hits, two walks and struck out five batters while throwing 100 pitches.
SU had 10 hits and drew seven walks. Kooper Anderson went 2 for 3 with an RBI, run and walk, Frankie Ritter went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, Pearce Bucher had an RBI, run and two walks, and Matt Moon went 1 for 2 with two runs and two walks.
EMU starter John Judy pitched five innings and gave up 10 runs (all earned), seven hits and five walks.
In Game 2, SU served as the visiting team and took the lead for good with three runs in the top of the third inning. Ritter (2 for 5, triple, two runs) hit a solo home run to lead off the inning, and Keegan Woolford drove in the next two runs of the frame with a double.
The Hornets led 3-1 after four innings and 5-3 after six innings.
After the Royals scored a run in the sixth, SU answered with a two-run home run by Henry Delavergne (2 for 3, double, stolen base) in the seventh to complete the scoring at 7-4. Delavergne’s home run was SU’s 52nd this year, tying the 2000 team for the most in a season in school history.
The Hornets had 14 hits. Martin (3 for 4 with a run) and Grant Thompson (3 for 5, run) also led SU at the plate.
SU’s Reilly Owen improved to 7-0, pitching five innings and allowing three runs (all earned), six hits and two walks while striking out six batters. Kyle Lisa pitched two shutout innings for his second save, allowing one hit and striking out two batters.
The Royals had eight hits. Starting pitcher Brendon Barrett pitched six innings and allowed five runs (all earned), 11 hits, two walks, and struck out four batters.
The Game 2 win gave SU 30 wins for the fifth consecutive full season and the 10th time since 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.