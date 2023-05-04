In order to keep its season alive, the Guilford College baseball team will need to do something this weekend that its program hasn’t accomplished during the lifetime of any of its current players — and the Quakers will need to do it twice.
The Shenandoah University baseball team — ranked third nationally — will host the Quakers in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament best-of-3 quarterfinals on Saturday and Sunday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The Hornets (34-5, including 18-4 in the ODAC) are seeded second while Guilford (20-17-1, 9-12-1) is seeded seventh. Game 1 is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Game 2 is at noon on Sunday, and if a Game 3 is needed, that will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
SU won both meetings with Guilford this year, just as it’s done every year since the Hornets joined the ODAC in 2013 with the exception of 2020, when the season was cut short due to the COVID pandemic and the two squads didn’t play.
In addition to those 20 straight conference wins, SU also owns non-conference wins in 2007 and 2006 for an overall 22-game winning streak against the Quakers. Guilford has not beaten SU since March 12, 1996.
As good as the Hornets have been against the Quakers, Guilford has what it takes to beat any team at any time with its prolific offense. The Quakers lead the ODAC in runs per game (9.0, SU is third with 8.1) and home runs (40) and rank third in batting average (.323), fourth in on-base percentage (.416) and second in slugging percentage (.493). The Hornets lead the ODAC in each of the latter three categories with a slash line of .337/.424/.496.
Guilford is led by freshman third baseman Rylan Smith (nine home runs, 51 RBIs, .432 batting average, .511 OBP) and senior first baseman Isaiah Hairston (12 HRs, 54 RBIs, .424, .497). The Quakers have five starters hitting .346 or better and seven with at least 20 RBIs.
“They’re going to come to Winchester and they’re going to swing the bat,” SU head coach Kevin Anderson said of the Quakers. “They’re going to try and outscore us. They can put the ball over the fence, off the fence. They try to ambush you. Coach [Zach] Booker has done an outstanding job there getting some good players in.
“It’s going to be interesting. If you know Bridgeforth [Stadium], a lot of it’s predicated by the way the wind’s blowing there. That place can play like a bandbox, and it can play like the Grand Canyon.”
This year, SU beat the Quakers 9-6 and 8-3 in a doubleheader at Bridgeforth on March 18. In both games, the Hornets shut down Guilford with its starting pitching.
In Game 1, senior Jacob Faivre left after seven innings with a 9-2 lead, allowing one earned run, two hits, one walk, hitting four batters and striking out four batters. A ninth-inning grand slam by Smith made the score closer.
In Game 2, senior Reilly Owen left after six innings with an 8-1 lead. He allowed one earned run, five hits, three walks, hit one batter and struck out six. The Quakers tacked on two runs in the eighth inning.
“[Smith and Hairston], they’re going to get theirs,” Anderson said. “You just hope that there’s not people on base [when they’re up]. They’re both Division I hitters playing at the Division III level.”
Faivre (6-0, 2.52 ERA, 78 strikeouts and 31 walks in 64.1 innings) will start Game 1 and Owen (6-1, 3.99 ERA, 57 strikeouts and 24 walks in 58.2 innings) will follow in Game 2. James Wood grad and senior Jacob Bell will follow in Game 3 if needed. Bell is 7-0 with a 1.86 ERA, 56 strikeouts and 16 walks in 72.2 innings. Faivre is coming off a performance that earned him ODAC Pitcher of the Week honors, allowing just one unearned run, four hits and no walks in seven innings to help SU beat Ferrum 2-1 on Saturday.
Guilford has not had much luck holding its opponents off the scoreboard, as the Quakers rank 11th in the 12-team ODAC with a 7.95 ERA (SU is second at 3.15). Jacob Phillips, who SU did not see in March, is the only starter with an ERA below 7.00, checking in with a 4.97 ERA in 14 appearances (six starts). He’s pitched 41.2 innings, striking out 20 and walking 19.
Anderson notes the Quakers are coming off a strong pitching weekend against regular-season ODAC champion and national No. 4 Lynchburg.
In Game 1, the Quakers led 5-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning before starter Marcello Ricigliano (5.2 innings, four runs, all earned, six hits, no walks, one hit batter, two strikeouts) ran into trouble, and Lynchburg rallied for a 9-7 win. SU roughed up Ricigliano with eight runs, 13 hits and three walks in six innings in March. In Game 2, Phillips only gave up one run, five hits and two walks and left with a 4-1 lead after five and a half innings, but the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead in a 7-4 Lynchburg win.
The Hornets will attack Guilford with a lineup led by senior right fielder Gavin Horning (six home runs, 52 RBIs, .440 batting average, 16 stolen bases), Sherando graduates and graduate students Pearce Bucher (.387, 39 RBIs), a first baseman, and Frankie Ritter (.376, 28 RBIs, 17 stolen bases), a shortstop, and junior designated hitter Colby Martin (.370, five home runs, 41 RBIs, 26 stolen bases).
“If we put all three phases together, pitching, hitting and defense, and execute and perform, I really like our chances against anybody in the country,” Anderson said.
Anderson said Ritter and second baseman Kyle Lisa have been dealing with hand injuries, and catcher Tyler Blittersdorf did not play last weekend against Ferrum because of a hamstring injury.
The four quarterfinals winners this weekend will advance to the double-elimination championship competition May 11-13 at the University of Richmond. The other matchups are No. 8 Bridgewater (16-24, 9-13 ODAC) at No. 1 Lynchburg (33-5, 19-3), No. 6 Washington and Lee (18-15, 11-11) at No. 3 Roanoke (25-15, 16-6), and No. 5 Hampden-Sydney (20-17, 13-9) at No. 4 Randolph-Macon (29-11, 16-6). The Yellow Jackets are ranked 14th nationally.
