WINCHESTER — Not long after putting the finishing touches on Wednesday's win, the Shenandoah University baseball team began preparing for a team photo at Bridgeforth Stadium.
With the way the Hornets are playing, they might be getting together for a few more group pictures in the coming months.
Ranked third in Division III, SU extended its streak of 30 wins or more in full NCAA seasons to seven with a 14-7 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Washington and Lee University.
Led by senior right fielder Gavin Horning (3 for 6 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs) and graduate student first baseman Pearce Bucher (3 for 6 with a double, two runs and three RBIs), the Hornets (30-4, 14-3 ODAC) jumped out to a 6-0 lead after one inning and added five runs in the fourth inning for an 11-4 lead against the Generals (14-13, 8-9).
With 11 NCAA Tournament appearances since 2009, SU is used to producing special seasons under 20th-year head coach Kevin Anderson, who in the last two weeks has earned his 600th win at SU and 750th college win overall.
Last year's team went 37-12-1 to tie for the fourth-most wins in program history, and also captured its fifth conference tournament title. But as good as the Hornets were in last season, 2023 is shaping up to be pretty unique.
The Hornets' winning percentage of .882 is the best it has ever been under Anderson.
The team ERA is 3.30, ranked seventh nationally and 1.45 runs better than in 2022 (4.75).
SU's fielding percentage is .976, tied for seventh nationally and even better than last year's .974 despite the loss of an exceptional center fielder and catcher.
The Hornets also lead the ultra-competitive ODAC (three teams in the top 10 of the D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 poll) in batting average (.344, up from .319 last year), on-base percentage (.429, up from .386 in 2022) and slugging percentage (.505, up from .474 in 2022). SU is also averaging 8.3 runs per game after scoring 7.9 per game last year.
Those statistical improvements have been aided significantly by SU's technological advancements.
Prior to the season, SU added a four-camera system (center field, behind the plate, and one in each dugout) to Bridgeforth Stadium, and the Hornets are also using the data system TrackMan to provide information on things like release points and spin rates for pitchers and launch angle and exit speed for hitters.
Anderson said associate head coach Bruce Cameron — now in his 15th season with the Hornets — has taken a particularly big role in helping the players take advantage of the new technology. Senior center fielder Kooper Anderson (.347 with 24 RBIs this season; 1 for 4 with two RBIs on Wednesday) calls Cameron "the best hitting coach in the country."
"He spends a lot of time with them," said Kevin Anderson of Cameron. "He does a tremendous job getting the best out of each individual. It's a combination of what Coach Cameron teaches and the players being receptive, and then the players just trying to perform at their best."
The Hornets definitely have players who enjoy studying and learning. Before the season, Anderson pointed out that SU has earned the American Baseball Coaches Association Academic Excellence Award six straight years, had 45 Academic All-Conference selections in 2022, and averaged more than 23 Dean's List honorees per semester since 2009.
Horning said TrackMan certainly enforces that the boxscore at the end of a game doesn't tell the whole story.
"Even if we're getting out, we can see that we're barreling balls by checking things like exit velo," Horning said. "We know we're making good contact. It's about repeating that swing, and good results will happen when the ball's hit hard."
The Hornets' offense is benefiting from the return of 2021 ODAC Player of the Year and junior designated hitter Colby Martin (.402, five home runs, 40 RBIs, 19 stolen bases for the season; 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and three walks Wednesday) who missed the 2022 season with Tommy John surgery.
Other veterans who are starring are Sherando grad Frankie Ritter (graduate student shortstop, .397, 21 RBIs, 17 stolen bases; 2 for 5 with two runs, two RBIs, a walk and two stolen bases Wednesday), Sherando grad Bucher (.390, 38 RBIs), graduate student third baseman Ryan Clawson (.270, 16 RBIs; 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI Wednesday); Millbrook grad and senior left fielder Haden Madagan (.281, 24 RBIs) and graduate student second baseman Kyle Lisa (.301, 13 RBIs; 1 for 4 with an RBI and walk Wednesday).
The player in the lineup who's had the most attention-grabbing season though is Horning. He leads the ODAC in batting average (.465), OBP (.540), slugging (.806) and RBIs (49) and also has five home runs and 13 stolen bases. In 35 games last year, Horning hit .402 with three home runs, 25 RBIs and had an OBP of .451 and a slugging percentage of .545.
The cleanup hitter said he simply feels comfortable at the plate because he knows he has so many good hitters around him. Kevin Anderson added that another big reason for Horning's success is that he's rarely felt comfortable physically at SU before this year.
"This is the first time he's played a complete season healthy," said Anderson, adding that Horning has had knee and ankle injuries in the past. "He's spent countless hours in the weight room and countless hours in the video room finding his swing. He's worked hard on his athleticism, which has raised his baseball ceiling. He can flat-out play the game."
In addition to adding Martin, SU's lineup is also benefiting from the addition of catcher Tyler Blittersdorf, a junior transfer from Hartford Community College. Blittersdorf is the ODAC's latest Player of the Week and he's hitting .392 with three home runs and 20 RBIs.
Blittersdorf has been in a platoon situation this year behind the plate, but Anderson said he's receiving more playing time after missing a couple of weeks with biceps tendonitis because of how well he's swinging the bat and working with the pitching staff.
"He does a tremendous job of instilling confidence with the pitchers," Anderson said.
The Hornets had some big shoes to fill defensively with the loss of Matt Moon at catcher, and Anderson's son Kooper, a Mountain View Christian grad, has had a tall order to fill in center field. Kevin Anderson called the graduated Henry Delavergne the best defensive center field he's ever coached.
Kooper — who started in right field last year — provided another example of his own fielding prowess on Wednesday, chasing down a shot in the left-center field gap by leaping and catching the ball while hitting the fence to limit Washington & Lee's Nick Lagges to a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. That would be the last run the Generals would score on Wednesday, with the play cutting SU's lead to 12-7.
Kooper had never played outfield before high school, and he's glad he had someone like Delavergne from which to to learn.
"Henry was like a role model to me," Kooper said. "If I can do three-quarters of the stuff he does, I'll be happy. I try to make every play and try to catch every ball in the air.
"[In the sixth], I thought the ball was going a long way, but the wind kind of held it up. I made a good route, timed up the jump, and made a play."
The ball that was hit by Lagges in the sixth inning was not hit off of Wednesday's starting pitcher for SU, Jacob Bell. Bell had made six starts in a row in which he threw at least seven innings, but he exited after 4.1 innings on Wednesday after giving up five runs (all earned), nine hits and five walks and striking four batters.
Against the Generals, Bell did strand two runners on base in both the first and second innings without allowing a run, and he almost left the bases loaded in the fourth without allowing a run. Horning got his glove on a fly ball hit by Campbell Charneco in the right-center field gap in the fourth inning with two outs, but he couldn't secure it and Charneco was credited with a three-RBI double.
"I could not be more proud of Jacob Bell," Kevin Anderson said. "Today was the first start he's had where he hasn't been dominant, but he really competed. He kept us in the ballgame without his best stuff."
It truly has been a remarkable season for Bell, who mostly pitched in relief last year. Bell had a 4-0 record with 34 strikeouts in 28 innings last year, but he also had a 5.65 ERA even with his stellar start in the NCAA Regional Tournament. The James Wood graduate entered the game ranked eighth in the nation with a 1.16 ERA, but even after Wednesday's game he still has a 1.76 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP with a 6-0 record and 53.1 strikeouts in 66.1 innings.
"He's throwing three pitches for strikes at any time in the count with three different speeds and three different actions," Anderson said. "He's worked extremely hard on his craft."
As evidenced by SU's overall team ERA, Bell is hardly alone in pitching success this year. The Hornets have 11 pitchers with a sub-3.00 ERA, including senior starter Jacob Faivre (5-0, 2.81 ERA, 62 strikeouts in 51.1 innings) and relievers Matt House (0.77 ERA, 12 strikeouts in 11 innings), Brian Ferreira (1.80 ERA, 26 strikeouts in 25 innings), Parker Farrington (1.76 ERA, 20 strikeouts in 15.1 innings) and Lisa (2-0, three saves, 1.29 ERA, nine strikeouts in seven innings). House picked up his second save on Wednesday with three perfect innings.
"We're fans of the fastball, changing speeds and throwing strikes," Anderson said. "We've thrown a lot of guys. Players have accepted their roles. [Against Penn State Harrisburg on Monday, starter] Mike Prosperi was sick, so we threw two freshmen that have been pitching on our developmental team, and they gave us five innings of shutout baseball. Even though you may see a guy that hasn't thrown a lot of innings on varsity, they've gotten a lot of work on the developmental team."
And because of SU's strong schedule, the Hornets will be ready for whatever comes their way the rest of the season. SU's opponents had a collective .613 winning percentage last year. The Hornets are 4-2 when taking on national top 25 teams this year, including a 2-1, 10-inning win over Salisbury University on March 13 in which all the game's runs were scored in the 10th. Salisbury was No. 2 at the time and is now No. 1.
Next up for the Hornets is No. 7 Lynchburg, which comes to Bridgeforth for an ODAC doubleheader at noon on Sunday. The games were originally scheduled for Saturday, but rain is in the forecast that day. Lynchburg (27-4 overall) sits in first place in the ODAC with a 15-2 record.
"They're going to come in ready to go, and we're going to come prepared," Kooper Anderson said. "Beating good teams to start the year and playing in the toughest conference in the country for Division III baseball just gets us ready for the games we're going to playing here once playoffs start. It just fuels the fire."
