If the Shenandoah University baseball team can pitch this weekend like it did against Hampden-Sydney College last weekend, the Hornets might just come home from North Carolina with a championship trophy.
Second-seeded and 20th-ranked SU got sterling starts from Calvin Pastel and Reilly Owen in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference quarterfinal sweep of the Tigers.
Now Hornets head coach Kevin Anderson will hand the ball to Jacob Faivre to see what he can do in the opener of the four-team double-elimination ODAC Championship this weekend at Truist Point in High Point, N.C. SU (31-10-1) will take on fifth-seeded Bridgewater (26-15) at 2 p.m. on Friday at the home of the independent Atlantic League's High Point Rockers.
Top-seeded and seventh-ranked Lynchburg (33-8) takes on No. 6 seed Roanoke (24-14) in Friday's opening game at 11 a.m. Friday's losers play at 10 a.m. and the winners play at 1 p.m. Saturday. The tournament concludes Sunday.
The winner of the tournament gets an automatic berth into the 60-team NCAA Tournament, but SU has positioned itself well for a possible at-large berth even if the Hornets don't win it all. SU's schedule is ranked 13th nationally and the Hornets are ranked fourth in their region behind three teams that are rated in the top seven of the D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 poll.
The Hornets will likely need a strong performance from Faivre, because Anderson expects Bridgewater to throw the ODAC's wins and ERA leader against them. Eagles sophomore right-hander Reid Long is 11-1 with a 1.77 ERA, 63 strikeouts and 14 walks in 71 innings.
The fastball/curveball/slider pitcher is 7-1 against ODAC competition and has pitched at least 5.2 innings in every ODAC outing except an April 2 appearance against Randolph-Macon, when he gave up six runs (five earned) in 3.1 innings.
Long has averaged seven innings per start in a 5-0 stretch since and threw a season-high 7.2 innings in Sunday's ODAC quarterfinal series win against fourth-seeded Washington & Lee. In an 8-1 win, Long did not allow an earned run, surrendered just four hits and two walks, and struck out a season-high nine batters to get the Eagles off to a strong start in a 2-0 series sweep.
SU is one of only two ODAC teams that Long hasn't faced. SU and Bridgewater were mid-week opponents this year, and the Hornets captured both contests. The Hornets won 13-4 on March 29 in Winchester and 5-1 on April 20 in Bridgewater.
"He works the fastball both sides of the plate, and it's tough to pick up his breaking ball," said Anderson, who added that Long also holds runners well (SU is second in the ODAC with 80 steals). "He really commands the outside third of the plate with all three pitches. When he gets ahead, he expands the plate. When we get in the box, we need to be ready to hit.
"We can't just hunt fastballs. I think you've got to hunt pitches over the plate, whether it's fastball, curveball, or slider. It will be a great, huge challenge for us."
Bridgewater's pitching staff also features Brett Tharp, a submarine right-hander who ranks second in the ODAC in saves with 11 and has a 1.66 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 38 innings.
SU's offense includes second baseman Kyle Lisa (.331, second in the ODAC with 11 home runs and 55 RBIs) and Sherando graduates Pearce Bucher (five home runs, 37 RBIs, fifth in the ODAC with a .391 batting average), a first baseman with a 28-game hitting streak coming into Friday, and shortstop Frankie Ritter (.360, 27 RBIs, second in the ODAC with 20 stolen bases).
The senior righty Pastel (7-0, 2.23 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 37 strikeouts in 64.2 innings) was the winning pitcher in both games for SU against Bridgewater, tossing a combined 13.1 shutout innings and allowing just eight hits. He was chosen to pitch the opener against Hampden-Sydney in part because the Tigers hadn't seen him this year, and he allowed only two runs, four hits and one walk while striking out seven batters in Sunday's 6-2 win.
Anderson hopes the element of unfamiliarity will also work in Faivre's favor. The junior right-hander is 7-1 with a 4.50 ERA, 47 strikeouts and 20 walks in 56 innings. He last pitched on April 30, when he gave up three runs in 6.1 innings against Hampden-Sydney.
"He had a good bullpen workout, and he'll need to be able to throw three pitches for strikes as he has done," Anderson said.
Bridgewater ranks fifth in the 11-team ODAC in runs (310) and is eighth in batting average (.296), third in on-base percentage (.399) and eighth in slugging (.415). Senior infielder Kevin Navedo has six home runs, 48 RBIs (third in the ODAC) and is hitting .344. Junior infielder Jeffrey Snider is hitting .364 with five home runs and 37 RBIs, senior leadoff hitter Jarret Biesecker has a .379 OBP, Tharp hits second and has a .416 OBP with 13 stolen bases in 14 attempts, and first baseman Collin Reid has 27 RBIs, a .387 batting average, and a .473 OBP.
"Snider can flat-out swing the bat," Anderson said. "He's got gap-to-gap power. He's got a nice, short swing and really covers the plate. He can hurt you. Navedo is an RBI machine. Biesecker is left-hand hitter who puts the ball on the ground the other way, utilizes his speed and works the count."
The Hornets also received an outstanding performance on the mound on Monday from junior righty Owen (4-4, 4.47 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 52 strikeouts in 56.1 innings). He tossed seven shutout innings in a 4-1 win over Hampden-Sydney, allowing three hits, three walks and striking out six batters.
"Reilly's worked extremely hard," Anderson said. "He's a power pitcher, and power pitchers take longer to develop. We've tried to simplify some things with his mechanics and with his delivery, more challenging hitters than trying to locate.
"I think he's bought into that, and that suits his style of pitching. He's upper 80s to low 90s [mph] with a plus curveball, and he's at his best when he's forcing hitters to swing the bat rather than trying to be a control-type pitcher like Calvin is."
Anderson feels the ODAC has never been stronger from top to bottom, and the sweeps by lower-seeded teams in Bridgewater and Roanoke demonstrated that. SU split its season series with Lynchburg (a 13-11 win and a 15-3 loss on April 23 at Lynchburg) and was swept by Roanoke 12-2 and 11-5 on April 2 in Winchester.
Lynchburg ranks first in the ODAC in runs (389), OBP (.443) and ERA (3.82) and Roanoke is third in runs (338), second in slugging (.487) and fourth in ERA (4.98). SU ranks fourth in runs (329), second in batting average (.316) and is tied for second in ERA (4.77).
"You have four teams that can win [an NCAA] region [tournament] playing for the ODAC Tournament," Anderson said. "Whoever can play their best baseball for three days is going to move on."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.