The Shenandoah University baseball team has 12 wins in its last 14 games, and now the Hornets will start what they hope will be their longest postseason journey in three years.
The second-seeded Hornets (29-10-1, 14-5-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference) will host No. 7 Hampden-Sydney College (20-17, 10-10) in a best-of-three ODAC quarterfinal series at Bridgeforth Field that will be delayed one day with rain in the forecast for Saturday. Game 1 will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Game 2 will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, and Game 3 (if necessary) would be held at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday.
At No. 21, SU is one of two ODAC teams ranked in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 poll, with top-seeded and No. 6 Lynchburg the other. The Hornets are looking to take their familiar spot in the NCAA Division III Tournament, having competed in it 10 times in 11 years from 2009-19. There was no tournament in 2020 because of COVID-19, and the Hornets didn't qualify for the NCAA Tournament in 2021 despite a 31-11 record when the field was reduced from its typical 58 teams to 48.
Ideally, SU would like to win the ODAC Tournament and get an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament (the four quarterfinal winners will advance to next week's double-elimination tournament at Truist Point Stadium in High Point, N.C.). But Hornets coach Kevin Anderson feels the ODAC has never been stronger since SU joined the league in 2013. Barring a large number of upsets, he could see three teams advancing from the league into the NCAA Tournament.'
"You've got teams not in the top four [of the ODAC] who beat some nationally ranked clubs," Anderson said. "This year, from top to bottom, is the best I have seen the ODAC in my years in it. There were some outstanding arms, outstanding hitters, and every weekend was a dogfight."
The Hornets come into the ODAC Tournament playing well, and they boast an impressive body of work all year against a schedule that Anderson says is one of the 25 strongest nationally. The Hornets are fourth in the ODAC in runs (319), second in batting average (.316), third in slugging percentage (.471), first in home runs (39), second in stolen bases (73), third in ERA (4.93) and first in fielding percentage (.972).
"When we put all three phases together, we're a good ballclub," Anderson said.
One of the big reasons why SU has been so successful this year has been the performance of senior second baseman and pitcher Kyle Lisa.
Prior to the season, the Hornets suffered a huge loss in All-American Colby Martin, the second baseman who hit third in the lineup and was the team's closer, who underwent Tommy John surgery. Martin had eight home runs, 55 RBIs, a .482 batting average, a .544 on-base percentage, and saved three games in 7.2 innings.
Coming into the year, Anderson only said that Lisa would be competing for time at second base, but he's turned in one of the best seasons of anyone on the team.
Lisa is hitting third in the lineup and leads SU with 11 home runs, 54 RBIs, 16 doubles and a .654 slugging percentage. He also ranks third in batting average (.340) and second in OBP (.439).
Anderson said playing on SU's new artificial turf field turned out to be a rough adjustment for everyone defensively. Bridgeforth wasn't ready until after the Hornets had already played two regular-season games. But Anderson said Lisa has played outstanding defense after the initial adjustment period.
Lisa has also gotten the job done as a relief pitcher with a 3.27 ERA, nine strikeouts and two walks across six appearances and 11 innings.
"I could not be happier for a young man," said Anderson of Lisa, a transfer whose first season was 2021. "Last year, he exceeded expectations on the mound and became one of our best pitchers, and he stepped up and won the job at second base this year. He plays the game the way it's supposed to be played. He plays hard, he plays aggressive, he keeps his mouth shut and he lets his actions speak for themselves, and what a year he's had. It's a credit to his hard work, and dedication, and coachability."
SU's offense is also led by pair of Sherando graduates in senior first baseman Pearce Bucher (five home runs, 37 RBIs, slash line of .386 (batting)/.443 (OBP)/.560 slugging) and senior shortstop Frankie Ritter (27 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, .369/.409/.480) and graduate student Henry Delavergne, who Anderson feels is "the best defensive center fielder in the country."
Anderson said Delavergne is streaky with the bat, but his numbers are up dramatically from 2021. He has eight home runs, 38 RBIs and 16 stolen bases with a .323 average this year after hitting .276 with five home runs, 17 RBIs and seven steals last year.
"He's a 6.7[-second 60-yard dash] runner who throws 95 [mph] from center field and he chases down everything [from gap to gap]," Anderson said. "His offensive productivity is a bonus in our system."
Pitching-wise, SU is led by a trio of starters in senior right-hander Calvin Pastel (6-0, 2.24 ERA, 56.1 innings, 30 strikeouts, six walks), junior righty Jacob Faivre (7-1, 4.50 ERA, 56 IP, 47 strikeouts, 20 walks) and junior righty Reilly Owen (3-4, 5.11 ERA, 49.1 innings, 46 strikeouts, 34 walks). In a phone interview on Wednesday, Anderson said SU was going to decide Friday on its pitching rotation for Hampden-Sydney.
Anderson said Pastel has been a mid-week starter — he's made two starts each against No. 4 Washington & Lee, No. 5 Bridgewater and No. 8 Eastern Mennonite — and been the team's most consistent starter. Pastel throws a fastball, slider, changeup and cut fastball.
"Calvin's a strike-thrower who throws four pitches for strikes," Anderson said. "He really works on getting ahead in the count and then trying to expand the zone. He understands hitters' strengths and weaknesses. He's not afraid to throw the ball inside. He'll throw the fastball inside. He has a good changeup. He's thrown four pitches with the same arm speed and the same arm slot at four different speeds. If you're looking for a guy to light up the radar gun, he isn't, but if you're looking for a guy who knows how to pitch, he's your guy."
The Hornets started out the year with Sherando graduate and senior lefty All-ODAC selection Tad Dean (13 games, 29.1 innings, 5.83 ERA, 32 strikeouts, 16 walks) and junior righty Carson Kulina (eight games, 2-0, 3.06 ERA, 17.2 innings, 15 strikeouts, six walks) as starters, but both were moved to the bullpen. Dean had arm issues but has had four scoreless appearances in his last six outings, and Kulina is coming off Tommy John surgery. They're part of a group of several players who Anderson said has stepped up in the bullpen.
"We like the dynamics of our pitching staff and the roles that the guys have evolved into," Anderson said.
The Hornets hope everything adds up to another successful series against Hampden-Sydney.
The Hornets swept the Tigers 11-5 and 3-2 (13 innings) in last weekend's road doubleheader. Since the ODAC established the best-of-3 quarterfinal round for the tournament in 2018, SU has faced and beaten H-SC in the quarterfinals every year the tournament has been held. Last year, SU needed three games to do it.
Offensively, the Tigers rank 10th in the 11-team ODAC in runs (223), batting average (.271) and slugging (.370) and rank last in OBP (.352), but they do rank fourth in ERA (5.02), right behind SU.
Against Hampden-Sydney, Anderson says he will start an all right-handed lineup, and that lineup will have to adjust better to Tigers right-hander Justin Woodall (42.2 innings, 3.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 40 strikeouts, nine walks). The junior gave SU fits last weekend by limiting them to two runs (one earned), four hits and four walks while striking out five in 7.2 innings in the 13-inning game.
"We did not do a good job of staying back on the breaking ball," Anderson said. "That's a credit to him. He's got an above-average fastball. He'll throw inside. He has a two-seamer that runs in on right-handers' hands, then he has a really good east-west breaking ball with the same arm action. Our guys had a hard time picking it up. For us to be successful against him, we're going to have to make some more adjustments."
Owen started for SU in that game against Woodall and allowed three hits in seven shutout innings, and Pastel wound up getting the save with a shutout 13th inning.
The Hornets want to do whatever it takes to make this year's postseason a lengthy one.
"It's a new season," Anderson said. "We hope to be able to play five weeks."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.