WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University baseball team couldn’t ask for a better return to the NCAA Division III Tournament than this.
On Friday, the nationally 14th-ranked Hornets will appear in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019, a relative eternity for a program that appeared in it every year except 2013 from 2009-19. COVID-19 concerns ended the 2020 college baseball season early, and the 2021 tournament field was reduced from 58 to 48 teams.
Making it even sweeter? After traveling to Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee, Newport News, Georgia (twice), Pennsylvania (twice), Michigan and New Jersey in previous years, SU will play in this year’s NCAA Regionals as a host team for the very first time.
SU will be playing for a Super Regional berth this weekend. The winner of the four-team, three-day, double-elimination tournament moves on to a best-of-three series on May 27-28 against the champion of the four-team Immaculata Regional.
The Hornets also have the opportunity to showcase their newly renovated Bridgeforth Field. SU debuted an artificial turf in-fill system this year after Bridgeforth previously featured grass, and the 1,500-seat facility also includes new dugouts and fencing.
The Hornets (34-10-1) will play the tournament’s first game at 11 a.m. on Friday against St. Joseph’s University (N.Y.) of Long Island (24-11). Catholic University (29-12) of Washington, D.C., and Stevens Tech (29-14) of Hoboken, N.J., play in the second game at 2:30 p.m. St. Joseph’s (infield) and Stevens Tech (entire field) each have home fields with artificial turf.
“I never thought that I would make the statement, ‘We’re hosting an NCAA Regional,’” said SU head coach Kevin Anderson in a phone interview on Tuesday. “That’s a credit to [SU] President [Tracy] Fitzsimmons, Mr. [Senior Vice President] Mitch Moore, the Board of Trustees, and everybody involved to make this happen. Our playing surface is as good as anybody’s in the country. The word has gotten out as to how good Bridgeforth’s playing surface is.”
Anderson said it’s a huge undertaking to host an NCAA Regional. Anderson added that SU’s athletic department was hard at work making arrangements for a weekend that will have more visitors to Winchester than usual given that SU’s graduation ceremonies are on Saturday.
It’s a good issue to have, though. Anderson couldn’t be prouder of his team, which won its first two games in comeback fashion and then hammered Roanoke 13-0 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship game in High Point, N.C., to earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.
“The way the guys play together and pull for one another impresses me,” said Anderson, who feels like the team has increasingly gotten closer this year as a result of having unselfish attitudes in which they put the team’s success over personal success. “This weekend, we showed resiliency when we fell behind. We have a bunch of grinders that love the game of baseball and play the game the right way, and let their actions speak for themselves. It’s a great group of young men to work with.
“I was also impressed with the small-ball offense and small-ball defense. That was huge. Guys got a bunch of big hits. In the championship game, we put all three phases of the game together — pitching, hitting and defense — and we beat a very good Roanoke team.”
The Hornets ranked first in the 11-team ODAC with a .975 fielding percentage this year, and Anderson was particularly pleased with what left fielder Haden Madagan, center fielder Henry Delavergne and his son, right fielder Kooper Anderson, provided in an error-free weekend for SU.
“They saved several runs,” Anderson said. “Henry Delavergne in particular made some catches deep in the gaps on the warning track that are extra-base hits against most teams. But it was a total team effort. All three outfielders played well, our whole infield, Matt Moon behind the plate.”
SU also continued to receive excellent efforts from its pitching staff this postseason.
The Hornets’ team ERA has dropped from 4.93 to 4.61 after five ODAC tournament games and trails only fellow NCAA Tournament participant Lynchburg among ODAC schools overall. SU — which has outscored its opponents 37-10 in its five postseason games — has a lower team ERA than St. Joseph’s (5.93), Catholic (6.29) and Stevens (5.22).
“We played three games [over the weekend] and we only used five pitchers,” Anderson said. “That’s unheard of in today’s baseball.
“We’ve come a long way as a staff. Roles have evolved. I think it’s helped having [Sherando grad] Tad Dean and Carson Kulina at the back end of the ‘pen. It gives us a nice lefty, righty combo, and they can throw multiple innings as opposed to just one inning.”
Teams are limited to 25-man rosters during the NCAA Tournament, so efficiency will be key this weekend. Anderson — who used 24 position players and 22 pitchers throughout the season — had to turn in his active roster Thursday evening, adding that SU would have to make some tough choices.
One thing he did know on Tuesday was that he going to start right-hander Jacob Faivre (8-1, 4.50 ERA, 54 strikeouts, 23 walks in 62 innings) against St. Joseph’s in Friday’s opener. Faivre earned the win in the ODAC Championship opener last Friday against Bridgewater, allowing three earned runs, seven hits and three walks while striking out seven batters in a 9-3 win.
Faivre will take on a balanced St. Joseph’s lineup with speed. The Skyline Conference champions have eight players with at least 20 RBIs, seven players with 100 or more at-bats batting at least .370, and four players with double-digits steals.
Leading the Golden Eagles is First Team all-conference shortstop Ryan Decoursey, a strong defensive player who leads the team in home runs (eight), RBIs (44), batting average (.457), on-base percentage (.507), slugging (.740), runs (43), hits (58) and has 10 stolen bases. Hitting in front of the cleanup hitter are outfielders Phil Krpata (.404 BA, .500 OBP, 29 stolen bases in 31 attempts), Paul Gugliuzzo (.397 BA, .477 OBP, 21 stolen bases) and Brian Forbes (.372, six home runs, 36 RBIs).
As a team, St. Joseph’s is hitting .371 (second nationally) and has a .445 OBP. The Golden Eagles have stolen 100 bases in 107 attempts. They have a .972 fielding percentage.
SU expects to face two-time All-Conference righty Kevin Czeczotka on the mound. The senior is 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA and 51 strikeouts and 18 walks in 50.2 innings. Anderson said he throws a fastball, slider, curveball and changeup.
“He really competes and has an outstanding move to first base,” said Anderson, adding that Czeczotka has two catchers with strong arms that he’ll throw to.
The Hornets’ lineup features second baseman Kyle Lisa, (.345, 12 home runs, 62 RBIs), a First Team All-ODAC selection and the Most Outstanding Player of the ODAC Tournament. Sherando graduates and All-ODAC selections Frankie Ritter (shortstop, .367, 29 RBIs, 20 stolen bases in 23 attempts) and Pearce Bucher (.390, five home runs, 42 RBIs) were also named to the All-Tournament team. Bucher is on a 31-game hitting streak since March 13.
The Hornets have the best ERA in the regional and the No. 2 batting average at .318. Stevens, which features Thomas Paulich (.440 average, 33 RBIs, 10 steals) is hitting .311. Catholic, which features Peter Giombetti (13 home runs, 51 RBIs, .391 average), is hitting .304.
The two Friday losers will face off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with the two Friday winners battling at 2:30 p.m. The loser’s bracket final will be held at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, the championship games are slated for 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (if necessary). Tickets are $10 per day or $25 for the entire tournament and can be purchased at www.suhornets.com/tickets.
