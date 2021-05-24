Shenandoah University’s baseball team was not one of the 48 teams awarded a spot in the NCAA Division III Tournament when selections were announced late Sunday night.
The Hornets, who were ranked in the D3baseball.com/National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association Top 25 all season long, came up short of winning their third straight Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament championship on Saturday afternoon and thus needed to be awarded one of six at-large spots for this year’s NCAA Tournament.
The tournament’s selection committee chose Eastern Connecticut State, Oswego State, North Carolina Wesleyan, St. Thomas (Minnesota), Trinity (Texas) and Washington University (St. Louis) to join the 42 teams that earned automatic bids by winning their respective conference championships, leaving Shenandoah without an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time since 2013.
The Division III tournament was reduced this spring from the 58 teams that made up the field in 2018 and 2019 as a way to combat the spread of COVID-19. That left just six at-large spots available rather than the 16 that were awarded in each of the last two tournaments.
Longtime Shenandoah coach Kevin Anderson said going into this past weekend’s ODAC championship series that he felt the Hornets needed to win the conference title to secure an NCAA bid.
Shenandoah (31-11) was second in the final South Region rankings — one spot ahead of N.C. Wesleyan (32-8), which fell in the USA South tournament championship series on May 17 — that were released days before the ODAC championship series. The Hornets were three outs from winning the conference tournament title on Saturday afternoon but instead saw Lynchburg rally for three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning in the decisive game of the three-game series and walk off with a 9-8 victory and the ODAC’s national tournament bid.
SU won the opening game of the conference championship series on Friday but lost two straight to Lynchburg to end the season. Anderson said on Monday that when Shenandoah lost on Saturday, SU’s coaches began studying other conference tournament results to try to gauge the Hornets’ standing.
“We felt with being a two-seed in the South Region going into the selections, that we were definitely on the board, we were being discussed,” Anderson said. “That’s a thankless job that committee has, especially with a limited number of spots. I think if it would’ve been any other year with the normal [16 at-large bids], we were a lock. But from what we understand, it came down to winning percentages and — I don’t know. No one has really contacted me, we’re just on speculation. We felt this team could advance in regionals and I just feel awful for the kids and the program.”
Prior to this spring, Shenandoah had competed in the NCAA Tournament in 10 of the last 11 seasons (excluding a 2020 season that was brought to a halt by COVID-19).
Shenandoah’s notable wins this season included a victory over then-No. 3 Salisbury — the top-ranked team in the South Region — during a doubleheader split on April 18. The Hornets split two games with another NCAA Tournament team, Penn State Harrisburg, on April 14.
SU also swept Lynchburg in their two-game regular season series, split a doubleheader with then-No. 12 Randolph-Macon — which tied Lynchburg for the best record in the ODAC, earned the conference tournament’s top seed via tiebreaker but was bounced from the first round by No. 8 Eastern Mennonite — and beat Wilson College, a team that finished 21-6 overall and reached the Colonial States Athletic Conference championship series.
But Shenandoah failed to solidify its NCAA Tournament standing down the stretch. In addition to blowing a late lead in the ODAC tournament championship series, the Hornets stumbled in the final weekend of the regular season and lost the first game of a doubleheader against Hampden-Sydney, a result that ultimately dropped SU out of the running for the ODAC tournament’s No. 1 seed and into the No. 4 spot in the conference standings.
The Hornets also suffered a regular-season loss to Ferrum, which finished 10-21 overall and 7-15 in ODAC play this spring.
“We just came up a little short as far as the ODAC championship. We came up a little short as far as getting to regionals with the limited number of spots,” Anderson said. “But I tell you, I could not be more proud of the young men that played and represented the university this year, with all the obstacles, restrictions and hoops that we had to jump through to play.”
Though Anderson noted on Monday that he’d heard the NCAA would choose two teams to serve as backups for the Division III baseball tournament in case a team had to drop out for COVID-related reasons prior to the start of regional play on Thursday, he added that “as far as I know, we’re not one of them.”
“There’s probably five or six other teams just like us that feel [the same way we do]. It’s just an empty feeling,” Anderson said of missing out on an NCAA selection. “But we respect the job that the selection committee does and we have to live with it, take some time away from the game and we’ll come up with some individualized plans for each player to work on and we’ll evaluate everything that we do and get back at it next fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.