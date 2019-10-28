WINCHESTER — The Village, which features apartment-style living for student leaders at Shenandoah University, is getting a fourth unit called The Q.
A groundbreaking ceremony for The Q was held Friday afternoon at The Village, which is located behind Goodson Chapel-Recital Hall and the Aikens Athletic Center on the university’s main campus.
The Q is being made possible by a donation from former SU nursing faculty member and alumna Kathleen Liskey Quarles and her husband Billy.
“[Shenandoah University] holds a special place in my heart, for this campus has been a part of my life for 37 years,” Liskey Quarles said at the ceremony.
Five buildings are planned for The Village. The first building, Caruthers House, named in honor of university supporters Preston C. Caruthers and the late Jeanne Caruthers, opened in 2016. Shortly after that, Roni’s Roost was completed. It is named for Roni Wilkins, whose husband James R. Wilkins Jr. has served on the university’s board of trustees since 1990. Dove’s Nest, named for alumnus Wilbur Dove and his wife Clare, opened in this fall. Dove recently announced and he and his wife will fund The Village’s fifth and final house, which doesn’t have a name yet.
The Q will open next August and house approximately 24 students. When all five units in The Village are open, about 120 students will live there. Students must apply to live at The Village.
Each apartment in The Village is 1,600 square feet and fully furnished, with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, laundry facilities and communal porches.
Liskey Quarles said that when she came to SU as a student, she didn’t know what she wanted to do professionally. By the time she graduated in 1982, she said she had achieved more professional and personal growth than she ever could have expected. She earned a second degree from SU in 2013.
She added that her husband always tells her he wants her to be happy.
“I can tell you from my heart, giving back to Shenandoah does just that,” she said.
SU did not disclose the donation amount from the Quarleses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.