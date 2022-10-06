A year ago in Winchester, the Shenandoah University football team stormed back from a 24-0 deficit in the second quarter to beat Bridgewater College 34-27 for the biggest comeback win in program history.
All four games (three in the spring) between the Hornets and Eagles were decided by eight points or less in 2021, and SU head coach Scott Yoder expects another close battle when they meet at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Jopson Field.
With both teams 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, the push to preserve perfection should be intense.
“It’s a great college rivalry,” Yoder said. “We’ve got a lot of respect for them, and we just know each other so well. So many kids on their team we recruited, and vice versa. A lot of these guys played high school football together or against each other.
“This is great both teams are 4-0, feeling good and have some good wins, but I think you throw the records out when these teams play. I think it’s going to be five, six minutes left in the game, and I don’t think anyone’s going to know how it’s going to pan out. That’s just how it’s been with us and them.”
Last year, Sherando grad Jack Hendren gave Bridgewater a 27-20 lead on a 47-yard field goal with 5:12 left, but SU scored two touchdowns to win it, the last on a 13-yard pass from Steven Hugney to Brant Butler with 27 seconds left.
Bridgewater opened ODAC play with a 27-17 win over Hampden-Sydney last week, while the SU shut out Ferrum 20-0. The Eagles are averaging 376 yards per game (226 passing) and 40.5 points while giving up 316 ypg (215.8 passing) and 12 ppg. The Hornets average 423 yards (226.3 passing) and 31.5 points and surrender 288 ypg (204.3 passing) and 9.8 ppg.
The Eagles have done a particularly good job in the turnover department. They have 17 takeaways (10 fumbles) and have made just four turnovers (all interceptions), and their plus-13 margin ranks first in NCAA Division III.
“They’re well coached, they’re around the ball, and when the tackle’s secured they’re trying to rip it out,” Yoder said. “Their secondary is experienced and making plays, and they’re pretty skilled with the ball in the air.”
After turning the ball over three times in each of its first two games, SU has only one turnover in the last two games.
The Hornets are led by Hugney (72 of 117, 871 yards, 11 touchdowns, three interceptions), running backs Markell Jackson and Rashadeen Byrd Jr. (228 combined rushing yards last week). Ethan Bigbee (17 catches, 256 yards, three TDs) leads three SU receivers with at least 12 catches and 170 yards.
“I think they’ll try and attack our run game and make us one-dimensional,” Yoder said. “Can we answer that challenge and run the ball effectively, and hit some shots down the field?”
Bridgewater’s secondary features safety Aaron Moore, who leads the team in tackles with 28 (23 solo) and three interceptions.
“They’ve moved him to the boundary,” Yoder said. “He’s an aggressive kid. He can play man coverage, he can support the run, he’s a good tackler. They’re putting him in good spots. He breaks on the ball really well.”
On offense, Bridgewater plays senior Malcolm Anderson (43 of 68 for 499 yards, five TDs and two interceptions; 22 carries, 187 yards, four TDs) and junior Jaylen Wood (32 of 49 for 373 yards, two TDs and one interception; 12 carries, 53 yards).
Anderson rushed seven times for 107 yards and two TDs last week, including one for 75 yards on the offense’s first play.
“They can throw it and they can run it a little bit,” said Yoder of Bridgewater’s QBs. “We’ve got to limit big plays. We’d love to keep [Anderson] in the pocket and have him throw under duress, which we’d love to do with every quarterback obviously. He can ad lib and make some plays. We’ll be ready for it.”
Bridgewater also features running back Albert Mensah (24 carries for 105 yards and a TD last week).
Led by wide receiver Viante Tucker (16 catches, 222 yards, TD), the Eagles have four players with double-digit catches. Yoder says the group that also features 6-foot-3 Freddie Watkins (10 catches, 182 yards, three TDs) possesses impressive size and athleticism. Yoder said after Saturday’s game he feels his secondary has played exceptionally well this year, especially given that its doesn’t have as much experience as the Hornets’ front seven.
“I think we’ve got a pretty complete defense,” Yoder said. “Guys are playing at a high level.”
All-American linebacker Ben Burgan has double-digit tackles in all four games this year for a total of 50, and has four sacks. Freshman linebacker Matt Conroy has 28 tackles and free safety Ahvyon Boothe has 20 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
As evidenced by Bridgewater’s early 24-0 lead last year, Yoder said the Eagles tend to do a good job early of finding ways to move the ball against SU.
“I don’t think they’re going to line up and just go at us early,” Yoder said. “I think they’ll get the ball to edges. I think they’ll find a creative way to run the football, they’ll roll the quarterback out, they’ll do some quarterback runs. Can we adjust from that and play the football we know of? We have to respond to their creativity.”
Bridgewater has done well with special teams. The Eagles have a kickoff return for a TD and Hendren is 5 of 6 on field goal attempts.
