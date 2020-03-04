WINCHESTER — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that higher education institutes consider postponing or cancelling upcoming foreign exchange programs or trips, Shenandoah University announced its students and staff will not be permitted to travel on international, university-sponsored trips over spring break.
This means the university’s popular Global Citizenship Project won’t take place from Saturday to March 16 as planned. Seventy-seven students, staff and faculty were tapped in November to go to one of seven destinations: The Azores in Portugal; Bhutan; Bosnia & Herzegovina; Cameroon; Colombia; Indonesia and Malaysia. SU said on its website that it is “exploring options for alternative travel times for these trips.”
This is the first time in the Global Citizenship Project’s 14-year history that any trip has been cancelled, according to Amy Sarch, SU’s associate provost. She said the university is looking into rescheduling the trips in May.
SU covers travel expenses for all participants in the program.
Sarch said participants were both disappointed and understanding about the suspension of the trips.
The coronavirus has infected more than 90,000 people in 73 countries and territories, according to the World Health Organization. About 3.4% of those infected have died.
SU has also canceled plans to send a faculty member from its Harry F. Byrd Jr. School of Business to China this month to teach at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in Shanghai. The virus originated in China.
To combat the virus, SU has established a task force to review and discuss guidelines from federal, state and local health departments. It also will monitor and screen sick students for potential coronavirus symptoms.
And university faculty are being asked to prepare up to two weeks worth of lessons that could be taught online, in the event the campus must close, Sarch said.
From 6 to 7 p.m. today in Hester Auditorium on the university’s main campus in Winchester, SU science and public health faculty will discuss facts and myths about the virus. The event is open to the public.
