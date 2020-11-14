WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University students who missed out on their first Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival got a taste of the community-wide celebration on Friday with free treats and entertainment on campus.
Some first-year students at Shenandoah University missed their first Apple Blossom when the 93rd festival was canceled earlier this year due to COVID-19 related precautions.
Friday’s celebration, known as “Halfle Blossom” was held outside of Sarah’s Glen on SU’s main campus in Winchester. The date was chosen to mark the halfway point to next spring when the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival would be held. “Halfle Blossom” also happened to occur a day after the festival announced its plans to return in 2021 with the fitting theme of “Back in Bloom.”
Although next year’s Apple Blossom will be downsized due to statewide coronavirus-related guidance and precautions, there will still be lunches and dances, but there will be no parades, celebrities or the Old Town Midway.
As some students walked toward the “Halfle Blossom” event they crossed bridges on campus donned in pink and green banners. Those who stopped by wearing the festival colors received a voucher for free pizza and ice cream provided by local food trucks. A live DJ played music as students relaxed outside.
The idea for “Halfle Blossom” came about from SU junior Erik Daughterman, 20, who is studying musical theater. Daughterman, of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, also works in the office of SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons. When he returned to campus this fall, he spoke with Fitzsimmons about ways to keep students engaged while also lamenting the missed Apple Blossom celebration.
He suggested there should be a day for the university to encourage the campus community to wear pink and green. Fitzsimmons took Daughterman’s idea and turned it into an actual event.
Daughterman got to experience Apple Blossom during his freshman year, and what he missed most about the festival is the whole community coming together.
“All of Winchester shuts down and it’s just a really friendly time for everybody, and it’s a great mental break from what can be an ever-going school year,” Daughterman said. “It was exciting to keep it going even if it didn’t happen in May.”
SU sophomore Lindsay Hoffman, 20, who is studying nursing, said she was sad she missed her first chance to experience Apple Blossom when she was a freshman this spring. But Hoffman, of Leesburg, said the small pink and green celebration on Friday is a “good for now” event.
While SU sophomore Aidan Steinly, 19, a biology and history major, wants Apple Blossom to return he’s hesitant about the idea of bringing the festival back before a COVID-19 vaccine is widely available.
He noted that there’s been an increase in the number of cases nationwide since the springtime when the festival was canceled.
“Especially in the local area, I think it’s problematic,” Steinly said about bringing back Apple Blossom during a pandemic.
If Apple Blossom does go on, Hannah Uhl, 20, an SU sophomore studying exercise science, said she hopes it’s done safely.
“I really hope they can do something,” added Uhl. “I mean of course Apple Blossom is really important to the university and to the city and that kind of stuff but, ultimately, like people’s safety should come before that.”
