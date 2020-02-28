WINCHESTER — Women's History Month at Shenandoah University kicks off with a screening of the movie "Harriet" and culminates in a discussion panel of local female entrepreneurs.
The 2020 Women's History Month at Shenandoah and across the U.S. celebrates the centennial of women's suffrage. The theme at SU honors both the women who fought for the right to vote and the women who continue to fight for the voting rights of others.
The film "Harriet" tells the story of abolitionist Harriet Tubman, an African American woman who delivered hundreds of slaves to freedom through the Underground Railroad. The screening is from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in Halpin-Harrison Hall, Stimpson Auditorium. A question and answer session will follow, led by Ann Denkler, an associate professor of history with specialty in race studies and public history.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the Health & Life Sciences Building, several generations of women activists will share their experiences through a panel called "Intergenerational Activism." Panelists include adjunct professor in the College of Arts & Sciences Jess Clawson, I'm Just Me Movement Chief Executive Officer Tina Stevens-Culbreath, Shenandoah trustee Marjorie Lewis and three Shenandoah students.
Historian Patricia O'Toole joins John Milton Cooper and Thomas J. Knock to present "Breaking The Heart Of The World: Woodrow Wilson And The League Of Nations" at 6:30 p.m. March 18 in Hester Auditorium in Henkel Hall. The historians are the three preeminent U.S. scholars on Wilson and his times.
Join writer and artist Kelley Crowley, associate professor of media and communication at Shenandoah, for an evening of exploring how everyone can engage with the female side of their creativity during "Exploring the Creative Female Experience" at 7 p.m. March 19 in Halpin-Harrison Hall, Stimpson Auditorium.
The Women Entrepreneurs of the Shenandoah Valley Region panel discussion is from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. March 25 at Halpin-Harrison Hall, Stimpson Auditorium. Panelists are owner of Brag Swag and Dazzling Diva Fitness Milissa Marshall, owner and general manager of Hideaway Café Victoria Leigh Kidd and co-founder of Project myVibe & founder of Prosperity Financial Group Anita Shull.
All events are free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.su.edu/womenshistorymonth or contact Director of Gender & Women's Studies Petra M. Schweitzer at pschweit@su.edu.
