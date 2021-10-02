WINCHESTER — Shaun C. Evans has been chosen to lead Shenandoah University's first marching band, which will step off in the fall of 2022.
“Shaun provides the jet fuel to launch a standout marching and pep band experience like no other,” said SU Vice President for Recruitment & Marketing and Chief Creative Officer Scott Spriggs, who led the search committee to find the university’s first-ever director of athletic bands. “He brings the full array of skills as a marching band musician, drum major, instructor, drill writer and arranger."
Evans starts his new job this week.
“I am very excited about the opportunity to make history with the students, faculty and staff at Shenandoah University,” Evans said. “Having participated in the inaugural season of a college marching band as a student, I have seen firsthand the positive impact that this program can have on the students, the university, and the community. I look forward to being a part of this formative experience in the role of director of athletic bands.”
Scott Musa, associate athletic director at SU, said the university is "always looking for ways to increase our fan engagement and improve our game-day atmosphere, and the addition of a marching band is going to be a huge part of this initiative."
SU will seek membership in the marching band from its entire student body, with the eventual goal of having approximately 100 members. A new color guard will accompany the unit.
Evans comes to SU from the University of Minnesota’s Gold Campus Band, of which he was primary instructor. He also guest conducted, managed and taught sectionals for wind ensemble and symphonic band, and assisted with teaching and administration of “The Pride of Minnesota” Marching Band, including music arranging and drill design. While at UCLA, he assisted with teaching and administration of “The Solid Gold Sound” Marching Band, where his work included some drill design. He also served as band director at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia. There, he conducted one concert band and one orchestra, and team-taught two concert bands. He conducted multiple chamber ensembles and team-taught two jazz bands. He co-taught the 190-member Harrison Marching Band. During his time at Harrison, the program performed at the 2016 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and won a host of championships.
Evans received a master of music in conducting from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a certification in music education and a bachelor of music in saxophone performance from Georgia State University. He is in the process of completing his doctorate in conducting at the University of Minnesota.
