WINCHESTER — “This is a win-win-win-win-win-win.”
That’s how Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons described an agreement between SU and the city of Winchester that will lead to major improvements to the baseball and softball diamonds in Jim Barnett Park.
“This is a win for Shenandoah, yes, but it’s also a win for John Handley High School baseball. It is a win for the [Valley League’s Winchester] Royals. It is a win for Winchester Baseball,” Fitzsimmons said Monday morning during a signing ceremony at Bridgeforth Field that formalized the public/private partnership between the university and the city.
According to the terms of the agreement, SU now has management and scheduling rights for the park’s Bridgeforth and Rotary fields, which have become the home fields for the university’s baseball and softball teams. In return, SU will spend $4.5 million to fund improvements to the park’s Bridgeforth, Rotary, Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris baseball and softball fields.
Renovations to Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris will cost approximately $600,000. SU will front the first $350,000, then keep 100% of concession sales from games played at Bridgeforth and Rotary until it recoups the remaining $250,000. Once that amount is collected, the university will then give 35% of all concessions to the city to make up for the revenue the park is losing by sacrificing its ability to rent Bridgeforth and Rotary to other users.
The improved Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris diamonds will become the official home fields for Handley High School‘s baseball and softball teams, while Bridgeforth and Rotary will receive approximately $4 million in upgrades so they can meet NCAA tournament standards with renovated dugouts, better press boxes, artificial turf, batting cages and new fencing, lights, seats and scoreboards.
All four fields will remain available to other park users, including Valley League baseball teams and the Winchester Baseball youth league, when they are not needed by SU or Handley.
“We look forward to deepening our relationships with all of these groups,” SU Athletics Director Bridget Lyons said to the nearly 100 high school and college athletes, university officials, city representatives and community leaders who gathered for Monday morning’s signing ceremony.
SU has also agreed to fund a youth sports program for children from economically disadvantaged families in Winchester, and will operate the program for up to five years.
“It is a win for all the young people in this community who can’t afford to play the sport that they love,” Fitzsimmons said about the forthcoming youth sports program.
The proposed public/private partnership between SU and the city was initiated last summer by the university and publicly discussed for the first time at the Sept. 23 meeting of the Winchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Four months later, on Jan. 28, City Council unanimously approved the deal.
“We appreciate partnerships like this one, where there’s a win for everyone involved,” Winchester Mayor and City Council President David Smith said. “These fields get much-needed updates without adding a burden to the taxpayers or taking away from another need.”
“Shenandoah is very proud to call Winchester home and be part of the economic growth of the Winchester community,” SU Board of Trustees Chairman Rob Frogale said. “Our annual economic impact in the Winchester community is now $150 million.”
Fitzsimmons said field improvements are expected to begin by August, and the first round of upgrades and renovations should be ready for the start of SU’s 2021 baseball and softball seasons in February.
