WINCHESTER — Graduation events at Shenandoah University are underway and will culminate with commencement at 10 a.m. on Saturday inside the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center on campus.
Leading up to Saturday, several programs are planned, including hooding and pinning ceremonies. Graduates will be able to participate in a Grad Bash as well as a baccalaureate service. The baccalaureate service is free and open to the public at 4:30 p.m. Friday inside Armstrong Concert Hall.
SU Provost Cameron McCoy said this year's graduating class has endured and overcome much during their time on campus.
“These are complex, daunting times, and our 2022 Shenandoah graduates have demonstrated perseverance beyond compare. They’ve endured incredible challenges and a constantly evolving educational experience over the past few years,” McCoy said. “I commend them for their adaptability and commitment to academic pursuits. Amidst a uniquely challenging academic year, this group of graduates, as well as our faculty and staff, met every obstacle head-on with unmatched fortitude and aplomb.”
Degrees will be conferred on 1,337 students, including 237 August 2021 graduates, 348 December 2021 graduates and 752 candidates for May 2022 degrees.
Of the graduates, 116 are from Winchester, 48 are from Frederick County, 23 are from Warren County, 18 are from Shenandoah County and five are from Clarke County.
“When they depart from Shenandoah University, our graduates are imbued with authenticity and the courage to adaptively serve. Leadership is a lonely place sometimes, so it is wonderful to recognize that these Hornets are not alone, and commencement is a special celebration of that enduring support,” McCoy said. “The world needs their leadership now, more than ever, and as they move on to assume important roles in our society, our Hornets should know that they are always welcome home at Shenandoah University.”
Each graduate is allotted six guest tickets for Saturday’s commencement. Graduates do not need a ticket. Children 2 years old and younger do not need a ticket; however, the child must sit on an adult’s lap during the ceremony without obstructing the view of other guests. All children older than 2 are required to have a ticket due to fire code capacity.
If a graduate needs more tickets, they’re asked to check with a fellow graduate and see if they can give them any of their unused tickets by either printing them or emailing them. They can also email commencement@su.edu for extra ticket requests.
Tickets can only be scanned once, and there is no re-entry into the event.
All guests and graduates for commencement should enter campus at University Drive at Millwood Avenue. General (non-accessible) guest parking will be available only on the main campus. From there, guests may walk to the ceremony site at the Wilkins Athletics and Events Center, which takes about 20 minutes, but they are strongly encouraged to take one of the seven shuttles that will be operating.
With nearly 5,000 people attending commencement, traffic and parking will be slower than usual. Guests should plan on arriving early to allow time for parking and walking or riding the shuttle.
Doors open at the Wilkins Athletics and Events Center at 8 a.m. and the first shuttle will begin traveling from the parking area at 7:45 a.m. The ceremony will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Thru traffic will be prohibited on Tulane Drive and Ralph Shockey Drive.
Saturday’s commencement is expected to last about 2½ to 3 hours. Exiting campus afterward should take about 30 minutes.
For more information, visit su.edu/commencement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.