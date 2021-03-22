The Shenandoah University Counter Strike Global Offensive team lost to Northeastern University 2 games to 0 in a best-of-3 match in the national quarterfinals last week.
The Hornets' season ended with a 6-1 record. Four of the five starters will return next year.
The Madden Football team’s Dylan “Dyl_tv” Lewis won his match this week 2 games to 0 in a best-of-3 matchup with Eastern University. He improved his record to 5-1.
The Rocket League team lost 3-2 in a best-of-5 set against East Carolina University on Thursday night. Their next competition will be Thursday at 8 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.
The Overwatch team lost 3-1 in their match on Monday night against Loyola Marymount. It next plays on Monday night at 7 p.m.
To watch all SU Esports competition, tune in to the Shenandoah Esports page on twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/shenandoahesports. For more information on the SU Esports Program or about the Esports Arena, visit https://www.su.edu/esports/.
