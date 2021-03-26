BLUEMONT — Shenandoah University (SU) is using computerization to help people learn about the 1864 Battle of Cool Spring almost as if they were there.
"Through Their Eyes" is an app developed by the university's McCormick Civil War Institute and Shenandoah Center for Immersive Learning (SCiL). It uses augmented reality — technology overlaying computer-generated images on real-world scenes — to recreate experiences that soldiers endured on the battlefield.
Both audio and 360-degree video components enhance the experiences.
History enthusiasts can download the free app from the App Store, then scan any flat surface. A map will appear showing contours of the Cool Spring Battlefield, off Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) in Clarke County.
Users tap onto any of a dozen flags marking designations on the map where particular military regiments fought. Instantly, they become witnesses to battlefield action recreated by SU students, historians and other volunteers.
One experience features Lt. Col. Thomas Wildes, 123rd Ohio, discussing the fate of a heavily wounded sergeant in that regiment carried off the field by other soldiers. Aware that the soldiers were placing themselves in great danger, the sergeant asked them to put him down on Parker’s Island and save themselves.
Wildes mentions that the sergeant, who was afraid that Confederates would take his personal items, buried them in a log. Not long thereafter, the sergeant died. The regiment realized what he'd done after returning to Parker's Island.
Those with the app will learn about the battle's consequences not only for the sergeant, but also for his surviving family members.
Augmented reality is “a revolutionary, non-invasive way to interpret a battlefield with greater depth,” said Jonathan Noyalas, director of the Civil War Institute. “We are able to create such an immersive, personal experience, connecting you with people involved that you can’t get from a printed brochure.”
Also with the app, which incorporates GPS satellite data, users can walk the battlefield and listen to particular soldiers discussing their experiences during the Battle of Cool Spring or afterward.
“We’re trying to create an intimate, powerful experience that will aid individuals to better understand the personal stories of soldiers who fought at Cool Spring and the impact the battle had on them, Noyalas said. The impact is "a stark reminder of tragic consequences of what happens when a people become divided to an unbridgeable point.”
The portrayed battlefield experiences feature the recollections of about two dozen soldiers, including both Union and Confederate troops.
Wes Brown, the SCiL's augmented reality/virtual reality developer, created the app with help from several SU students. He said the app is unique to United States battlefields.
“The way it interprets the 360 (degree) video is not common practice,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s new and kind of revolutionary.”
