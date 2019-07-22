BLUEMONT — Shenandoah University is using the latest technology to help people learn about a Civil War battle fought in eastern Clarke County in 1864.
“Through Their Eyes” is an augmented and virtual reality experience created by the university’s McCormick Civil War Institute and Shenandoah Center for Immersive Learning (SCIM) about the Battle of Cool Spring, which occurred on July 17-18, 1864, near the Shenandoah River, where the university now has a satellite campus.
SU debuted the experience at the River Campus at Cool Spring on Saturday in connection with the battle’s 155th anniversary.
The Battle of Cool Spring is notable because it demonstrated the use of division-sized commands that would become a hallmark of later war operations in the Shenandoah Valley, according to the website shenandoahatwar.org.
After a failed attack on Washington, D.C., Confederate Gen. Jubal Early withdrew to the valley, having left Gen. John C. Breckinridge’s division to hold the Shenandoah River fords, the River Campus’s website states. Union Gen. George Crook pursued Early but was repelled when he sought to cross the river at Castleman’s Ferry in Clarke County on July 17. A Confederate deserter familiar with the area guided Union forces under Col. Joseph Thoburn through woods north to the site of the retreat, the home of Judge Richard Parker, where they crossed the river the following day essentially undetected and formed a battle line in the woods at Cool Spring Farm — now the Holy Cross Abbey.
When Breckinridge heard about the Union’s advance, he sent Gens. John B. Gordon and Gabriel C. Wharton’s divisions to challenge the attack. Confederate Gen. Robert E. Rodes joined the offensive on the Union’s right flack. Facing superior forces, however, Union troops retreated and 422 soldiers either were killed, wounded or missing. There were 295 Confederate casualties. Early then continued moving his forces toward Winchester.
Via augmented reality, “Through Their Eyes” lets people use an iPhone or iPad to float a holographic three-dimensional version of the battlefield above a two-dimensional map. Clicking on flags on the map takes viewers into minute-long experiences of the battle created through 360-degree virtual reality. Viewers can suddenly find themselves within a camp or amid an attack, a retreat or the aftermath and the casualties.
In augmented reality, images and sounds are superimposed on what people see around them. Virtual reality involves using computers to create scenes that, as SCIM Executive Director J.J. Ruscella put it, “make you feel like you’re actually there.”
“It’s like you’re looking at a (certain) spot during an actual moment,” Mike Chancey, of Ripley, W.Va., said after viewing “Through Their Eyes.”
The experiences are based on soldiers’ accounts of the battle that have proven accurate through historical research, Ruscella said.
SU students were among the amateur actors who re-enacted battle scenes.
John Oross, a history major who graduated in May, said he already knew a lot about the Civil War but his acting role enabled him to learn things he didn’t know, particularly about soldiers’ personal experiences.
For example, historical records show “it was hot” during the battle, yet the soldiers were wearing heavy woolen uniforms, said Oross, who is from Denton, Md.
The heat put added stress on them, in addition to the stresses of fighting.
“It helped me to understand what one of these young soldiers (must have) felt like running through the field with a coat on and being fired upon,” Oross said.
Also developed as part of the project was an audio-guided walk through the battlefield. Cool Spring visitors can use an iPhone app and earbuds to listen to it.
Stephen Sell, of Frederick, Md., was at the debut along with his brothers. He said their great-great-grandfather was in a military unit at Cool Spring, yet he knew nothing about the battle before he viewed “Through Their Eyes.”
“I’d like to see this (type of experience) in more museums,” Sell said.
Ruscella said the university hopes to find a way to automate the battlefield experience so River Campus visitors can use it without help from staff.
As students become more and more immersed in technology, augmented and virtual reality experiences are “a great way to educate young people about the Civil War,” Chancey said.
At SU, “we’re trying to teach our students to be among the initial innovators” of the technology, Ruscella said.
“For the first time,” he said, “our artists and scientists have a reason to work together, and they can tell a brilliant story.”
