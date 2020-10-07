WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University's fall enrollment is its highest ever, surpassing the previous record by nearly 300 students.
According to a media release from the Winchester-based private university, 4,033 degree-seeking students are enrolled at Shenandoah this semester, a 7.5% increase from the previous record of 3,752 students for the fall 2019 semester. This is the first time in the school's 145-year history that it has had more than 4,000 degree-seeking students enrolled at one time.
When dual-enrollment students are factored into the equation, Shenandoah's total enrollment climbs to 4,171,
"It is an extraordinary achievement for a university to grow its enrollment in the midst of both a pandemic and an economic crisis," university President Tracy Fitzsimmons said in Tuesday morning's media release. "Having the largest first-year class and also the largest entering graduate class ever reflects the rising reputation of Shenandoah, the strength of our faculty and the success of our graduates. It is also a testament that students and their parents trust Shenandoah to provide, in the midst of a public health crisis, a safe environment in which rigor and compassion still flourish."
The university also set records this semester for its largest first-year class (518) and total graduate students (879).
"Our faculty, staff and current students have created a community of connection, vibrancy and support, and that shows in the increasing number of students who attend Shenandoah every year," Assistant Vice President of Recruitment and Admissions Andy Woodall said in the release. "Our recruitment and admissions staff have done an incredible job articulating what makes SU different, not only with their words, but also in the way they interact with our prospective students and their families."
Retention of first-year students over the years has been strong, the media release states, with the current rate coming in above 80% for the fifth year in a row.
Shenandoah University was founded in 1875. After operating in Dayton for 85 years, it moved to Winchester in 1960. It currently has a total of six educational campuses in Winchester, Leesburg, Fairfax and Bluemont. For more information, visit su.edu.
