The Shenandoah University Counter Strike Global Offensive team beat Juniata College 2 games to 0 last week in a best-of-3 matchup in the Round of 16 of the National Association of Collegiate Esports Playoffs. The Hornets only dropped two rounds in Game 2 and won 16-2 to improve to 6-0.
Mike “DLA” Farabaugh led SU, single-handedly eliminating the entire Juniata College team in two of the rounds.
SU will face Northwood University in the Round of 8 at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Shenandoah University Madden Football team’s Dylan “Dyl_tv” Lewis won his match last week 2 games to 0 in a best-of-3 matchup with Buena Vista University. He improved his overall record to 4-1 and will begin playoff competition this week. Joshua “Jlewonclarinet” Lewis also won his match as the Hornets’ swept all of their opponents across both the Playstation and Xbox competitions.
The Rocket League team will begin competition at 8 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Overwatch will continue its regular-season competition at 7 p.m. today.
To watch all SU esports competition, tune in to the Shenandoah esports page on twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/shenandoahesports.
For more information on the SU esports program or about the Esports Arena, visit https://www.su.edu/esports/.
