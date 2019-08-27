WINCHESTER — In advance of the opening of Shenandoah University’s new esports arena this fall, the university will hold its first esports summit and give a sneak peak tour of the arena on Sept. 13-14.
Panel discussions will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in Halpin-Harrison Hall at the university’s main campus in Winchester. Dinner is available at 5 p.m., with a tour of the nearby arena to follow at 6:30 p.m. On Sept. 14, panel discussions will be from 9 a.m. to noon, with breakfast available. Panel topics will include general information on esports, how to hold an esports event, esports after high school, the educational benefits of esports, equipment needs for an esports team and coaching strategies.
The university announced in July that it will transform part of an unused armory building on its main campus into a state-of-the-art esports arena. The building will serve as a practice facility for the university’s 35-member varsity esports team.
Esports is a competitive video-gaming competition played either individually or in teams. Global esports revenues are expected to top $1.1 billion in 2019, according to a report earlier this year by Newzoo, a gaming industry analytics firm.
The new esports arena will also give SU students enrolled in its new esports degree program a place for hands-on learning. The arena will also be open to the public for spectators to watch weekly matches. A pilot esports program is also being launched in Virginia high schools in conjunction with PlayVS, which helps establish high school esports leagues.
The 1,571-square-foot space will include 12 competitor stations, a 21-inch stage, 70 spectator seats, a broadcasting booth and three 12-foot projector screens on three walls.
The summit is open to the public. Admission is $25 per person for both days.
Those interested in registering for the summit can visit www.su.edu/esports-summit.
