WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University has established the Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson Memorial Scholarship, which will benefit students studying criminal justice at the university.
Jefferson was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 1 as a result of a tragic shooting at Bridgewater College, where he was a campus safety officer.
Prior to working at Bridgewater College, Jefferson was employed in Shenandoah University's Department of Public Safety from 2012 to 2018 and was promoted to sergeant in 2013. In 2017, he received a Wilkins Award from the university in recognition of his initiatives to "re-envision campus safety as focusing on student and community relationships," states a university web page created for the scholarship. "He was known for walking every inch of main campus throughout the evenings, meeting students and getting to know them well. J.J. had a commanding presence, a warm smile, and a laugh that would echo down the hallways. He would never just secure a building in the evening; instead, he would greet each person he encountered with genuine care and interest while securing buildings — and whenever he had a free moment, he would stop by SU games or rehearsals to cheer on our students."
His connection to SU was further strengthened when he married Shenandoah alumna Shannon Oates ’13 in 2021.
Donations to the scholarship are being accepted by the university at https://advancement.su.edu/Vashon-J.J.-Jefferson-Memorial-Scholarship.
