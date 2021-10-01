WINCHESTER — Having played each other three times in the spring, the Shenandoah University and Bridgewater College football teams know each other well, and the results showed on the field — all three contests were decided by eight points or less.
Hornets head coach Scott Yoder expects another hard-fought battle when the two Old Dominion Athletic Conference rivals meet at 7 p.m. tonight in SU’s Homecoming game at Shentel Stadium.
“Anyone who knows them and knows us knows that there’s a pretty good chance this is going to go into the fourth quarter a one-possession game,” said Yoder, whose team lost two of the three spring games against the Eagles. “There’s going to be some critical moments late in the game.”
Both teams come into this game looking to get back in the win column. The Hornets (2-1, 0-1 ODAC) lost 28-7 in ODAC play to Hampden-Sydney on Sept. 18 and had their off week last week. Bridgewater (2-2, 0-1) is coming off a difficult stretch in which it lost to defending ODAC champion Randolph-Macon 31-13 on Sept. 18 and former ODAC member Emory & Henry, now a Division II program, 38-17 last week.
Bridgewater is now led by Scott Lemn, an 11-year assistant and two-year offensive coordinator to former head coach Mike Clark, who retired after 26 seasons at the helm in the spring.
Lemn’s offense hasn’t had much luck running the ball, as Bridgewater is averaging an ODAC-worst 49.5 yards per game on 1.8 yards per attempt. Yoder said SU knows it will still have its hands full because of the talent of Demetreus Jalepes, a two-time All-ODAC running back who rushed for 262 yards in three games against SU in the spring. Jalepes has 58 carries for 150 yards and two TDs this season.
“We’ve got to tackle the running back,” Yoder said. “The numbers right now don’t say that, but they’ve played some really good defenses early on. If we’re going to have a chance on Saturday night, we’re going to have to stop the run. Jalepes is a good player. He’s ripped us. He’s slippery and faster than you think. He runs low to the ground and never lets the first guy bring him down.”
Bridgewater is also led by quarterback Matt Lawton (76 of 124 for 824 yards and an ODAC-best eight TDs, to go with four interceptions) and Chad Jones (14 catches for 234 yards and four TDs). Lawton went 33 for 55 for 335 yards, 3 TDs and two INTs in two games in the spring against SU.
On offense, SU is led by quarterback Steven Hugney (27 of 53 for 222 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions), running back Rashadeen Byrd Jr. (66 carries, 267 yards, 4.0 average, two TDs) and wide receivers Ethan Bigbee (14 catches, 238 yards, 3 TDs) and Brant Butler (14, 212, 1). The Hornets are averaging 183.3 passing yards per game (sixth in the seven-team ODAC) and 156.7 rushing yards per game.
Bridgewater is surrendering 327.8 yards per game (third in the ODAC), though the 176.3 rushing yards per game the Eagles are allowing ranks sixth in the ODAC. Bridgewater allowed 332 rushing yards to the Wasps and 187 to the Yellow Jackets.
Yoder said the Hornets’ goal is to be balanced, but also do whatever is necessary to establish a rhythm.
“We’ve got some good skill players, and we like to kind of spread it out,” Yoder said. “I don’t think we’re explosive enough on offense right now, and let’s create some explosive plays by getting guys out on the edge and the perimeter and getting the ball in their hands.
“Our offense right now, if we get a first down, we start to get rolling. We’re kind of boom or bust. We’re either three-and-out or we end up having a really good drive. So let’s go get a first down.”
While backup quarterback Zack Mathis finished out the game after entering in the second quarter and third quarter, respectively, in SU’s first two wins, the Hornets leaned on Hugney heavily against Hampden-Sydney.
Outside of the fourth series of each half, Hugney was in the game at quarterback. He finished 17 of 28 for 129 yards and rushed five times for 20 yards and did not have an interception for the first time.
“I thought he did well,” Yoder said. “He’s been a college football player for 38 days, something like that. Steve’s getting better every rep. I remember an in-game conversation at Sydney, and my feeling was every rep that Steven can get is so valuable. Whether it’s a handoff, whether it’s a throwaway, whether it’s a good play or a bad play, that’s the experience he’s going to build on and needs.
“The faster we can get him there, the faster our offense is going to be able to expand. Both [Hugney and Mathis] are still doing a great job.”
