On June 12, 79-year-old Marian Newton opened her inbox to find an exciting piece of news.
“Dear Marian Newton, We are pleased to inform you of your selection for Fellowship in the American Academy of Nursing,” the email read.
After spending most of her life as a dedicated, boundary-pushing nursing professional, Newton had been accepted into the American Academy of Nursing (AAN), an organization which recognizes outstanding leaders in the profession and lobbies for policy and advancement in the world of health care.
The AAN is comprised of about 3,000 members. This year, while celebrating its 50th anniversary, the academy reviewed over 400 applications from standout health care professionals around the world.
For Newton, this recognition is an opportunity to continue the type of work she’s always done. A pioneer in the world of psychiatric mental health nursing, she’s consistently fought to strengthen and develop the way her patients receive care.
“I think just really more recognition needs to occur to the needs of these individuals who suffer with these (mental health) conditions. ... I think their needs are really complicated. And I think we need to be doing more to really serve them,” she said.
Newton founded Shenandoah University’s Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Program, part of the Eleanor Wade Custer School of Nursing, in 2004. She’s a professor emerita who taught full-time from 2004-2020. Though she’s now retired, she remains an adjunct professor in the PMHNP program.
However, her journey in this field began long before she arrived in the Shenandoah Valley.
Newton explained that early in her nursing career, she was a medical surgical nurse caring for people who underwent surgeries for medical events like strokes and heart attacks. Then, she noticed a compelling trend.
When it came to post-surgery patients, many of them were depressed.
“It was a matter of, ‘Am I really going to be okay?’ So they had a lot of anxiety ... a lot of that post-op depression ... because it was harder for them to believe. ... So I think what happened is, I felt good about the skills in nursing, but I was really drawn to patients in terms of what makes them, you know, need to have surgery, [and] when they do, how do they respond to it and how do they do afterwards? And so what can I do so that their mental health is better?” she said.
This question followed Newton from Florida, to Nebraska to New York. She dissected it in classrooms, hospitals and Veterans’ Affairs clinics. Then, when she landed in Winchester in 1996, she was told she needed to take a post-masters certification exam in order to practice as a PMHNP in the state of Virginia.
The problem? That exam didn’t exist yet.
So, she began writing letters to the American Nurses Credentialing Center, which eventually agreed to form a committee to make the exam a reality.
Newton was its vice chair, and in 2000, her efforts came to fruition. PMHNPs could officially be board certified.
At that point, she says, the PMHNP concept was really in its infancy.
“I was on this national committee, and we were really kind of formulating it,” she said. “And so it’s been beautiful to really see it grow. ... I mean, we developed it from the very beginning, and so that’s exciting.”
PMHNPs help fill the gaps in care that people in need of mental health assistance often experience, Newton said. There aren’t enough psychiatrists to go around, especially as the number of patients continues to increase.
Nurse practitioners in this specialty can give diagnoses, provide therapy and write prescriptions.
“You’re able to have somebody that can really take care of the whole patient,” Newton said.
Newton also said that having this type of care available is especially important for under-served patients.
Along with her work at SU, Newton has brought this mission to Winchester through the Sinclair Health Clinic on North Cameron Street. There, she co-developed a program that provided free mental health care for in-need patients on the last Tuesday of every month.
Then, as she saw the need growing, she got the clinic to bring in a PMHNP one day per week. Newton herself has stepped in as that provider and now works at the clinic every Thursday.
Now that she’s been accepted into the AAN, Newton hopes to continue advocating for mental health care, as well as care for people dealing with substance abuse. To her, a big part of that is ensuring the field has enough funding.
“I think we need to look at the need for more mental health dollars and a budget to be able to serve the needs of individuals who quite often have really very little money, and not a high capacity. Who a lot of times are stigmatized because of their mental health condition,” she said. “And I think we need to make sure that we’ve got some good money [not only] for assessment for the hospitalization, but for the aftercare. The aftercare is the big thing ... I’ve seen with working with patients. If I can give them good aftercare, both the psychotherapy piece and the medication management, then quite often, they can go on and be successful. But it takes dollars... you need dollars in the budget.”
Overall, Newton says she is excited at the prospects this new chapter of her career has to offer, and she’s proud of how far the mental health care field has come.
“It makes me feel good that they’ve recognized that fact that something special in psychiatry is really good, too,” she said. “I feel humble, you know, I feel honored. And I feel pleased that they’ve recognized me for whatever it is I’ve done.”
Newton will officially be inducted into the AAN’s 50th anniversary class on October 7 at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
